ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

The thing? An iguana.

The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.

Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

New lawsuit filed in California claims Skittles are toxic to eat

OAKLAND, Calif. — A new lawsuit that was filed on Thursday in California claims that Skittles candies are too toxic to eat. According to Reuters, Mars Inc. has been sued by a consumer in California who claims that the candies are not edible because they have a toxin in them that they claim the company said was going to phase one about six years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
KRMG

Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old having subsequently been forced to leave her home state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her have drawn new attention to how some state restrictions on abortion allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
HARRISBURG, PA
KRMG

Texas parents arrested after baby found dead in their apartment

ODESSA, Texas — Parents in Texas have been arrested after their 8-month-old baby was found dead in their apartment on Tuesday. According to KOSA, the Odessa Police Department released an affidavit Thursday regarding a baby who died on Tuesday. OPD said in a news release that the baby was...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
KRMG

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska. The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KRMG

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Toilet Bowl#Uninvited#Popcorn#Wsvn#Iguana Lifestyles#Mexican#The Associated Press
KRMG

Woman filed for protection order days before apparent murder-suicide in Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman had filed for a protection order days before an apparent murder-suicide in Michigan. According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, on July 10 at around 3:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home in Roscommon Township where they discovered multiple people dead inside home. Deputies learned that four people were dead — Tirany Lee Savage, 35; Dayton Cowdrey, 13; Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — with gunshot wounds. Cowdrey was identified as Tirany’s son and Ebright was identified as her mother.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
KRMG

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there...
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KRMG

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob's attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. But Murdaugh's life was quietly unraveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
KRMG

Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Word of the investigation follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers,...
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

Republican PAC dissolves, pays fine over campaign finance violations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An influential political action committee that’s helped elect Republicans to the Oklahoma Senate has agreed to dissolve and pay the state a fine of more than $60,000 after an investigation revealed state campaign finance rule violations. The Republican Senatorial Committee agreed to the settlement Friday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy