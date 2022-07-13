ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

FD Honored For Cardiac Lifesaving Abilities

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

CHATHAM — The American Heart Association has recognized the Chatham Fire and Rescue Department with its Mission Lifeline EMS Gold-plus award for its high standards of training, equipment and response and ability to respond to severe heart attack cases. The department has also installed two automatic external defibrillators in key public...

capecodchronicle.com

capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Bourne ambulances respond to serious crash in Onset

ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning in Chatham

CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Shortly before noon on Friday, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Explorer and a Kia Sorrento on South Sea Street at Silverleaf Lane in Yarmouth. One person as transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 5 others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.
YARMOUTH, MA
#Lifesaving#Heart Attacks#Drugs#Cape Cod Hospital#The Heart Association#Ekg
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Three injured in head-on crash with fire in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 11AM Thursday a Hyundai Tucson and a Toyota RAV-4 collided at the intersection of Route 39 and Church Street sending three victims to Cape Cod Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The Hyundai caught fire but was quickly brought under control by fire personnel. Mutual aid Chatham fire department ambulance helped in transporting one of the victims to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

More inns, motels hit with ADA compliance complaints

When Alan Carrier and his wife, Kate, bought the Viking Shores Motor Inn last summer, they put a lot of work into making sure the property was ready to accommodate guests. That included making the inn's website and online reservation system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Despite this,...
EASTHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hundreds Help Revive Brewster Conservation Day

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire and Rescue’s ladder truck flew a huge U.S. flag under sunny blue skies, luring hundreds of visitors to Conservation Day at Drummer Boy Park last Saturday. This year’s theme was “Our Water Resources: We Are All Part of the Solution.”. “I...
BREWSTER, MA
Daily Voice

Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
Cape Cod Chronicle

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first fire...
HARWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Is Offering Municipal Firefighting Exam This Fall

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? You might be able to turn that dream into reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many people work and has caused some to rethink their career goals or make career changes. Perhaps it's your time to shake it up a bit or move in a different direction. Maybe you've thought about becoming a firefighter but don't know how to proceed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

