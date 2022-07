CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for one of the three people charged with murder in what is being dubbed the “Tinder Slaying.”. Zora Simone Henderson, 19, went before a judge in Charleston Thursday morning. Her lawyer asked for a $50,000 bond for her two charges – murder and armed robbery. He argued that Henderson had only a presumptive role at best and said Henderson was not present at the time of the shooting that killed 24-year-old Alan Johnson III on Jan. 9.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO