State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man on the New York State Thruway. According to Troopers, 25-year-old Ardit Lleshi struck and killed 48-year-old Michael Tran near Exit 23 on May 29th. Before being hit, Tran had been driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway when his car collided with a tractor-trailer. It's believed Tran was walking away from the scene of that crash at the time he lost his life. Lleshi was arraigned on a felony charge in Town of Bethlehem Court and released ahead of his next court appearance in August.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO