Indians 5, Clippers 2

Sunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy July 14-18! Picktown Palooza is a 3-day celebration of the Pickerington community offering a variety of fun and entertainment, happening July 14-16 at Pickerington High School Central. The festival features carnival rides, more than 10 food vendors, nightly national entertainment line-ups, a Freedom 5k and kids’ fun run, a car, truck & bike show, PLUS more! The Palooza has something for families and individuals of all ages. Admission is just $5, which includes the nightly concerts. Get the full Palooza schedule and purchase tickets here.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO