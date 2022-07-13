ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Indians 5, Clippers 2

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – The Clippers lost to the Indianapolis Indians 5-2 Tuesday in...

NBC4 Columbus

KIPP Columbus football on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The high school football season is nearly a month away and one local team has its sights set on a state championship despite only being in existence for four years. KIPP, which stands for Knowledge is Power Program, is a national network of free college preparatory public schools with more than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Exponent

Class of 2024 high scoring guard commits to Purdue basketball

A 6-5 high-scoring shooting guard from Brownsburg, Indiana, has made a commitment to play for the Purdue basketball team starting in 2024. According to Rivals.com, 180-pound Jack Benter had offers from Purdue, Indiana State, Bellarmine and Liberty, while Indiana, Penn State, Virginia and others were involved in recruiting him. Benter...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Andrew Luck sighting at Robert Mathis’ youth football camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rare public appearance in Indianapolis will cap off an unordinary week on social media these days for former Colts Pro Bowl Quarterback Andrew Luck. Since his stunning retirement from the National Football League in August of 2019, Luck has maintained an extremely low profile, including no on-the-record interviews regarding his decision to walk away from football at the age of 29.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sunny This Weekend: July 14-18

Sunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy July 14-18! Picktown Palooza is a 3-day celebration of the Pickerington community offering a variety of fun and entertainment, happening July 14-16 at Pickerington High School Central. The festival features carnival rides, more than 10 food vendors, nightly national entertainment line-ups, a Freedom 5k and kids’ fun run, a car, truck & bike show, PLUS more! The Palooza has something for families and individuals of all ages. Admission is just $5, which includes the nightly concerts. Get the full Palooza schedule and purchase tickets here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFYI

DigIndy Tunnel System reaches another milestone

The White River and Lower Pogues Run tunnels in the DigIndy project opened this week. Citizens Energy Group spokesperson Laura O’Brien said more than half of the DigIndy Tunnel System is now operating. “Now we have a total of four of the system’s six tunnels online and in operation,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man accused of double slaying at homeless shelter

COLUMBUS – Police are looking for the man they say shot a man and woman to death after a confrontation at a Franklinton homeless shelter late Thursday night. An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Smith on two counts of murder in connection with the fatal shootings at the Van Buren Shelter, in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive just before 11:00 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH

