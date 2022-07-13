ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-Trump spokesperson said the former president 'liked the crazies' and wanted Alex Jones and Ali Alexander as January 6 rally speakers despite 'red flags' she raised

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djiPD_0gdrZYrM00
Alex Jones and Ali Alexander have both been called to testify before the House panel investigating the Capitol riot. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • A former Trump aide said Trump wanted Alex Jones and Ali Alexander to speak at the Ellipse rally.
  • Katrina Pierson testified that the pair were on the list of speakers as Trump "likes the crazies."
  • Pierson told the January 6 committee that she had also tried to raise "red flags" about them.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Trump’s Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

The Jan. 6 committee revealed texts on Tuesday from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blaming Trump for the death of a protester on Jan. 6. In a text exchange between Parscale and Donald Trump’s national campaign spokesperson, Katrina Pearson, Parscale laments that a woman is dead. When Pearson tells him, “You do realize this was going to happen,” Parscale responds, “Yeah if I was Trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Parscale continues, “This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country … A sitting president asking for civil war … This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Pierson
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#The Crazies
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was aware of Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even began

Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was in on Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even started. New audio from days before the election shows Bannon saying Trump is going to declare victory. "What Trump's going to do is just declare victory. But that doesn't mean...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Jan 6 member Jamie Raskin says ex-White House lawyer corroborated virtually everything Cassidy Hutchinson said

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone corroborated former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony last month almost entirely.Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland told NBC News that Mr Cipollone corroborated the testimony of all previous witnesses when he testified before the select committee last week. “Cipollone has corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings,” he said. “I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson. … He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

548K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy