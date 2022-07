ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — It is golf’s new power couple. Well, at least for the next few weeks. After all, no other husband and wife is believed to have played in the men’s and women’s British Opens in the same year. No wonder newlyweds Alex Wrigley and Johanna Gustavsson had wide smiles as they posed for photos on the Swilcan Bridge under bright sunshine near the end of a practice round on the Old Course at St. Andrews on Tuesday. For Wrigley in particular, these are pinch-yourself moments after years of living in the shadow of the woman he married just a few weeks ago.

