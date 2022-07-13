ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in connection with NYC homeless stabbing incidents

By Mark Morales, Rob Frehse, Lauren del Valle, Brynn Gingras
 5 days ago
The knife-wielding assailant who authorities believe had stabbed three homeless men in New York City while they slept, killing one of them, has been arrested, police and city officials announced at a news conference...

Happy go Lucky
5d ago

Prayers for the victim's family, friend's, even though these people are homeless for what ever the reason we will never know & presume why they're homeless. Today's government, society has fallen in the crack's; it seems like we've all have a lack of compassion,willing to help eachother. We could do better, just don't know what it'll take to bring us back together so we can build the neighborhood's, city's, have us all come together: instead of divided. This is my wish, all I can do is hope for changes.....but it starts at the top & trickles down or we as the people need to stop this divide & come together too make it happen. My thought's anyway's 😉🙏💜🌈

