Grab your umbrella: Rain chance increases for Wednesday afternoon

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab an umbrella.

The afternoon rain chance is higher for Wednesday, at 50%.

We will stay very hot. Temperatures in Orlando will climb to 95 degrees, with a heat index as high as 107 degrees in some spots.

The rain chance gets even higher from Thursday through the weekend. We will have a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon storms.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic basin.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

