Grab your umbrella: Rain chance increases for Wednesday afternoon
Grab your umbrella: Rain chance increases for Wednesday afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab an umbrella.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The afternoon rain chance is higher for Wednesday, at 50%.
We will stay very hot. Temperatures in Orlando will climb to 95 degrees, with a heat index as high as 107 degrees in some spots.
>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<
The rain chance gets even higher from Thursday through the weekend. We will have a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon storms.
The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic basin.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS
Comments / 0