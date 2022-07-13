Grab your umbrella: Rain chance increases for Wednesday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab an umbrella.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The afternoon rain chance is higher for Wednesday, at 50%.

We will stay very hot. Temperatures in Orlando will climb to 95 degrees, with a heat index as high as 107 degrees in some spots.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

The rain chance gets even higher from Thursday through the weekend. We will have a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon storms.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS