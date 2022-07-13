ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Returnal’ Steam updates suggest Housemarque’s shooter is coming to PC

By Andy Brown
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unnamed Steam page thought to be Returnal has been updated frequently in the last few days, suggesting Housemarque‘s sci-fi roguelike is coming to PC. Back in May, a mystery Steam page appeared on SteamDB. Although it was titled Oregon, several references to areas from Returnal – including the Tower Of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rune Factory 5 on PC is a big step up over Switch

All roads lead to the rich and bountiful fields of PC gaming these days. There was a time where farming games like Harvest Moon and its high fantasy spinoff Rune Factory were the sole domain of consoles. Thanks to Stardew Valley the genre is now in full bloom on PC, and green-thumbed adventurers can play Rune Factory 5 starting Wednesday, about a year after it first hit the Switch in Japan. This is the second Rune Factory game on PC, but the first one that feels like it actually takes advantage of the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IGN

PlayStation Indies: All the Announcements From Today’s Updates

Sony has held another PlayStation Indies day over on the PlayStation Blog, revealing seven new updates for a variety of indie games headed to PS4 and PS5 over the next few months. Curious as to what smaller games are ones to watch out for? Here’s all seven of today’s reveals, all in one place.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hunt: Showdown is getting rid of its leaderboard

Crytek is ditching its current leaderboard system in Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab), with the developer saying it's "not in line with the original vision" for the feature. The leaderboard will vanish in update 1.9, with Crytek working on a new iteration that can be implemented at a later date. "Leaderboards are an important feature of Hunt: Showdown," a developer update read. "However, we feel that the current version is not in line with the original vision we have for recognising the best of the best Hunters. This is in part due to past issues with exploits and the focus on KD over quality solo and team play."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RimWorld Console Edition - Making Strategic Choices Trailer

The latest RimWorld Console Edition showcases some of the tough decisions you'll have to make and how they will affect your game, including combatting raiding hostile factions, the risks involved in recruiting enemies, managing your colonists' moods, and much more. RimWorld Console Edition launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Housemarque S#Atropos#Helios
NME

How to watch EA’s The Board Room presentation on ‘Skate’

EA has confirmed a presentation on the long-awaited Skate will take place tomorrow (July 14). Announcing it on Twitter, EA wrote: “We know you’ve got questions. Join us in The Board Room on 7/14 to hear more about Skate from the team.”. The presentation starts at 5pm BST...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alien Is Getting a New VR Game From Survios

Survios is partnering up with 20th Century Games to develop a new single-player, action-horror VR game set in the Aliens universe. According to a description posted on the studio's website, the game is being developed for PC, consoles, and VR. It will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, creating an immersive world where players can be part of an original storyline that takes place between the Alien and Aliens films, in which "a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs."
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The first PS Plus update is disappointing for Premium subscribers

Sony has revealed a slate of new games heading to PS Plus Extra and Premium as part of the revamped subscription services' first major content update. Leading the pack of new PS Plus titles is Stray. An upcoming third-person adventure game, you’ll play as a cat exploring a cybercity populated by robots, lots of neon lights and seedy mysteries. It’s the first project from studio BlueTwelve, which was set up by a couple of ex-Ubisoft developers. It’ll be arriving on PS Plus on its launch day, July 19.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘MultiVersus’ open beta is coming this month

Player First Games’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus will enter open beta on July 26. The open beta will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Additionally, the beta will have full cross-platform functionality including cross-progression, meaning your progress will save even if you play on two different platforms. The beta is completely free to enter and play though there will be optional in-game purchases available.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Worldwide corn enthusiasts gather next week at FarmCon 22, the Lollapalooza of videogame agriculture

Forget E3, FarmCon 22 is going down next weekend, with panels, presentations, and a Bailing Royale. It's hard to overstate just how big Farming Simulator (opens in new tab) is in some parts of the world. Here in North America, it's generally considered a niche product for die-hard sim fans who may or may not hail from Iowa. But in Germany, for instance, it's the subject of a two-day FarmCon event complete with reveals, retrospectives, a talk on modding, and the pièce de résistance, the Bailing Royale.
AGRICULTURE
NME

Sonic Team head knows what the next game after ‘Sonic Frontiers’ is

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has said he already knows what the next game in the franchise will be after Sonic Frontiers. With the new “open-zone” take on the franchise still set for an unknown release later this year, Iizuka has confirmed that he knows what the next game is for the blue blur (via Game Informer).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Monster Hunter is a video game franchise that has stood the test of time. The challenging gameplay, well-designed monsters, and deep mechanics keep fans coming back with each new release, and Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak continues that trend. The $39.99 Nintendo Switch game doesn't dramatically alter the Monster Hunter formula, but the expansion adds enough creatures, quests, and skills to make it an excellent purchase for anyone who loves the Monster Hunter Rise base title.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Netflix Resident Evil TV series premiers tomorrow

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer this week for the upcoming Resident Evil TV series that will be premiering on the streaming service tomorrow on July 14, 2022. The new Netflix series has been developed by Andrew Dabb and is based on the videogame series created by Capcom. The Netflix Resident Evil TV series stars Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Núñez.
TV SERIES
Engadget

'Wordle' players can soon sync their stats and streaks across devices

The New York Times has announced a handy feature for players who want to keep their streak going no matter the device they're playing on. The publication, which the ultra-popular daily word game in January, players will soon be able to sync their stats and streaks across devices. You'll need a Times account to do so. Note that after you sync your stats, there's no way to unlink them.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy