Glimmers of hope: The glorious James Webb telescope

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

We don’t like cost overruns, but you won’t hear us making a stink that the price to taxpayers of NASA’s James Webb telescope, originally tagged at $1 billion to $3.5 billion, soared out of orbit to $10 billion. The few pictures that piece of hardware has already produced from its vantage point a million miles from Earth are worth millions of words and billions of dollars, because they’ve given humankind the clearest images ever of some of the furthest reaches of the universe.

From way out there, where shining dots and clouds and streaks of light float in blackness, it takes more than 10 billion years for photons, racing 186,000 miles per second, to get to our solar system. So though the telescope’s snapshots may look futuristic, they in fact are like sepia prints of the cosmos.

It is trite to call images of stars, nebulae and galaxies beautiful. Of course they are that. More importantly, they are irrefutably true at a time when few things are accepted as such, and delivered by a government agency that’s been supported by American Democratic and Republican presidents alike.

And even as the new telescope emboldens us to dream bigger about journeys into space and theorize anew about those impossible-to-envision beginnings, it more than anything reminds us of the immeasurable limits of what we know 117 years after Einstein’s theory of special relativity and some 500 years after Copernicus posited that the planets orbited the Sun.

We still do not know where or how the universe, which physicists believe to be expanding, ends. If it has edges, we don’t know into what they are expanding. We don’t know whether we, nearly 8 billion humans, are the only creatures between here and there capable of building stunning tools and contemplating our place in the heavens. Given the vastness of space, that frankly seems impossible.

Still, the important thing is, better than ever, we know what we do not know. With ever-expanding knowledge comes both confidence and humility.

