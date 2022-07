For Raul Laffitte it may be Bridgeport Now or never. The long-time city political operative and ex Board of Education transportation chief has formed a Political Action Committee “Bridgeport Now” that has raised $50,000 to invest in a mayoral campaign next year. It won’t be on behalf of Mayor Joe Ganim but an opponent “Because I believe what Joe Ganim is doing is moving the city backward.”

