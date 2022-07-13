ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio abortion, sexual violence statistics show disturbing likelihood of children being impregnated

By Marty Schladen
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p2JY_0gdrVXY700

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

With varying degrees of subtlety, some Ohio Republicans are pushing back on an account that a 10-year-old rape victim traveled to Indiana earlier this month to get an abortion.

The girl had to make the trip, according to the report, because of 2019 restrictions signed by Gov. Mike DeWine that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24.

UPDATE: A Columbus man was indicted Wednesday in the case.

While some raised questions about the case, Ohio’s own abortion statistics and other reporting show that it’s disturbingly possible for a 10-year-old to become impregnated in the Buckeye State. Meanwhile, some of the doubts being raised are a little less plausible.

The Ohio / Indiana case

On July 6, the Indianapolis Star published an explosive allegation .

Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis OB-GYN, said she got a call two days earlier from an Ohio colleague saying that a pregnant 10-year-old was just beyond Ohio’s six-week limit for abortions and needed help. The girl was soon on her way to Indianapolis, the story said.

Ten-year-olds who become pregnant are by definition rape victims, but Ohio’s abortion law doesn’t make exceptions for rape and incest.

DeWine and his spokesman responded to the story by ignoring questions about whether children should be forced to have their rapists’ babies. Instead, they stressed that all they knew about the case was from media reports.

Then DeWine allies contacted members of the press, asking how sure they were that the case of the pregnant 10-year-old even happened. The Washington Post , the conservative Daily Caller and other media outlets published stories saying that the case was unverified.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who supports the new abortion restrictions, went on Fox News on Monday to raise further doubts. He said he works closely with law enforcement authorities and he’d gotten “not a whisper” about the case.

“Something maybe even more telling,” he told host Jesse Watters, “is my office runs the state crime lab. Any case like this, you’re going to have a rape kit, you’re going to have biological evidence and you would be looking for DNA analysis… There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”

However, that argument might not be quite as compelling as the attorney general says.

The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence points out that such evidence can only be collected shortly after an assault occurs. And, it adds, the younger the victim, the narrower the window.

“Evidence collection (a ‘rape kit’) is a voluntary part of the sexual assault exam,” the group’s website says. “Evidence collection is available up to 96 hours (4 days) after an assault for patients who are 16 years of age or older, and up to 72 hours (3 days) after the assault for patients who are 15 years of age and younger.”

Meanwhile, the state’s own manual says children might not tell their abuse and rape stories until well after the incidents happen. That can result in adult denial that they happened at all, it adds.

“Frequently, little or no physical evidence may be found to corroborate the child’s story since a) physical force is usually not used when children are sexually abused and b) children are often brought for evaluation of sexual abuse days to months after the event, whereby injuries sustained from the abusive event will have completely or partially healed,” the Ohio Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Sexual Abuse Protocol says. “This reinforces denial by the family.”

The document adds that it’s up to health care providers to determine whether it’s likely to be productive or harmful to subject a minor to an hours-long rape exam .

“When patients present to a hospital or clinic, it is the responsibility of the hospital or clinic to determine if trace evidence collection is indicated,” the state protocol says.

The statistics

Unfortunately, there appear to be no shortage of instances in which girls can become pregnant in Ohio — even some involving girls as young as 10.

“In 2021, Ohio’s Children’s Advocacy Centers saw 8,890 cases of abuse (and) of those 6,717 were sexual abuse cases ranging in age from 0-18 years old,” the Ohio Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers reports. “In every case, as warranted, we work closely and collaboratively with law enforcement agencies.”

Scores of those children are becoming pregnant.

In 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available, 52 girls aged 14 and younger had abortions in Ohio , according to the state department of health. Thankfully, that number is down from an apparent high of 334 in 1998 .

The health department was asked last week to provide a breakdown by age of 14-and-younger abortions performed in Ohio, but so far it hasn’t responded.

There’s even some evidence that in a single city — Columbus — it’s plausible that a 10-year-old has recently become pregnant. A review of the city’s police log since March 15 uncovered 59 reports of sexual assaults of girls 15 and younger that, based on the information available, could have resulted in pregnancy.

Exact ages for such victims are not included in the log. But when the department’s Records Management Bureau checked those case numbers, at least one involved a 10-year-old victim, Sgt. Joe Albert said. He stressed, however, that doesn’t mean the victim is the same girl who reportedly went to Indiana for an abortion.

Follow Marty Schladen on Twitter .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio abortion, sexual violence statistics show disturbing likelihood of children being impregnated appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio doctors unite to oppose abortion ban

A group of Ohio physicians is rallying support for a letter of dissent in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the enactment of Ohio six-week abortion ban. “The movement has quickly gained momentum and has recruited over 900 physicians forming the organization...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has six-week abortion ban put into effect

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court […] The post Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has six-week abortion ban put into effect appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The hidden silver lining in the Supreme Court’s decision

And all along I thought the topic of abortion had been settled more than 30 years ago when I was in high school. During that time, speech and debate coaches throughout the state of Montana decided they were absolutely sick and tired of hearing speeches and debating the topic of abortion so they collectively banned the topic, barring speech, debate and drama kids from expounding on it, forcing us consider other worldly topics like the first Iraq War or whether the television show “Murphy Brown” should be censored.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Violence#Sex Abuse#Abortion Clinic#Violent Crime#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#The Ohio Indiana#The Indianapolis Star
SFGate

A one-source story about a 10-year-old and an abortion goes viral

- - - This is the account of a one-source story that quickly went viral around the world - and into the talking points of the president. The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a right to abortion, has led a number of states to quickly impose new laws to restrict or limit abortions. Ohio was one of the first, imposing a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse 50 years of constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion is more than 200 pages long. Morgan Marietta, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and editor of the annual SCOTUS series at Palgrave Macmillan, studies the ideas and ideology of the court. We asked […] The post A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Called an Ohio Rape Case Fake News. Now an Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the case of a 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after services were allegedly denied to her in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Gershon Fuentes, age 27, was arrested on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials say Fuentes confessed to raping the child — whose identity has not been released to preserve her privacy — on at least two occasions, and has been charged with rape.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional

The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Retired teachers go to court for Ohio pension records

An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy