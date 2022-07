A new report claims the New York Yankees have moved to the front of the line in the Luis Castillo sweepstakes, past their crosstown rivals the New York Mets. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that despite recent news of the Cincinnati Reds’ asking price in a trade for the 2022 All-Star pitcher being too rich for the Yankees’ blood, the Bronx Bombers have become front runners to land the 29-year-old ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO