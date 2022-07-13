Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County Blowing dust will affect near the Tonopah area Strong winds have picked up dust near Tonopah airport and will affect portions of US Highway 6 near the City of Tonopah for the next hour. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible during this time and blowing dust will restrict visibility to 1 1/2 miles or less in spots. Please use caution if driving along US Highway 6 in the Tonopah area. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

NYE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO