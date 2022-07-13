Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
