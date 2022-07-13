ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County Blowing dust will affect near the Tonopah area Strong winds have picked up dust near Tonopah airport and will affect portions of US Highway 6 near the City of Tonopah for the next hour. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible during this time and blowing dust will restrict visibility to 1 1/2 miles or less in spots. Please use caution if driving along US Highway 6 in the Tonopah area. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy