Heat Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dawson; Richland; Wibaux The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Wibaux County in northeastern Montana Central Dawson County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Richland County in northeastern Montana * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 847 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Bloomfield, or 18 miles east of Circle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lambert, Intake, Bloomfield, Burns and Enid. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAWSON COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO