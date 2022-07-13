ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, MT

Heat Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink...

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wibaux, southeastern McCone, eastern Prairie, Dawson and southwestern Richland Counties through 915 PM MDT At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Circle to 11 miles southeast of Fallon. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendive, Circle, Wibaux, Fallon, Richey, Bloomfield, West Glendive, Intake, Carlyle, Lindsay, Hoyt, Enid, Saint Phillip, Yates, Hodges, Mildred, Forest Park, Stipek, Marsh and Burns. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dawson; Richland; Wibaux The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Wibaux County in northeastern Montana Central Dawson County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Richland County in northeastern Montana * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 847 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Bloomfield, or 18 miles east of Circle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lambert, Intake, Bloomfield, Burns and Enid. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 20:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River; Rosebud SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 470 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA CARTER CUSTER FALLON POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAKER, BROADUS, COLSTRIP, EKALAKA, FORSYTH, LAME DEER, AND MILES CITY.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WIBAUX...NORTHEASTERN DAWSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Bloomfield, or 30 miles north of Glendive, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lambert, Bloomfield, Burns and Enid. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WIBAUX...NORTHEASTERN DAWSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Bloomfield, or 30 miles north of Glendive, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lambert, Bloomfield, Burns and Enid. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT

