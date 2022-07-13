Heat Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wibaux, southeastern McCone, eastern Prairie, Dawson and southwestern Richland Counties through 915 PM MDT At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Circle to 11 miles southeast of Fallon. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendive, Circle, Wibaux, Fallon, Richey, Bloomfield, West Glendive, Intake, Carlyle, Lindsay, Hoyt, Enid, Saint Phillip, Yates, Hodges, Mildred, Forest Park, Stipek, Marsh and Burns. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0