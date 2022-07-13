ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: IndyBest’s favourite deep fat fryer is more than half price

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvPFh_0gdrSesx00

Calling all budding chefs – if there’s one deal you need to hear about today, it’s that this Tefal deep fat fryer is currently more than half price, thanks to Prime Day .

Amazon ’s two-day sale event is the perfect time to bag a bargain on everything from tech , TVs , gaming and laptops , to fitness , alcohol and, of course, kitchen appliances . But you need to be quick, as the sale ends at midnight tonight.

When it comes to the shopping bonanza, it pays to opt for products that come recommended by our crack team of testers. And this Tefal oleoclean pro model is so impressive, it took the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers .

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

If you want to deep fry like a pro, read on for everything there is to know about the appliance, including how it seriously impressed our writer and why you need it in your kitchen.

Read more:

Tefal oleoclean pro FR804040: Was £164.99, now £72.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqVXE_0gdrSesx00

Whether you’re looking to make triple-fried chips, choc-dipped churros or sugar-coated doughnuts, there’s no appliance that will help you do it better than this Tefal. Taking the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers , our tester noted that it’s a “powerful, fast-heating” fryer. It uses “a unique system to drain, clean and store oil after use, so there’s no food debris floating around for the next time you use it”, they added.

With a 3l capacity, it’s on the large side, but the advantage of this is that “there’s a generous, wide basket, huge viewing window and plenty of room for food to float around”, so you’ll have “no clumping of bhaji batter or unevenly cooked chips”.

Importantly, our tester found that it was “so easy to empty the oil”, and the “clean-up in this model was by far the best, with the removable tank making life so much easier”. It’s a “serious piece of frying kit”, and if you need it in your kitchen appliance bounty, it’s currently more than half price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. There really is no batter time to invest (pardon the pun).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on deep fat fryers and other kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

50 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Look alive, bargain hunters! We're still a few days away from the official July 12 kickoff of Prime Day, but Amazon has wasted no time rolling out the savings. There are tons of early deals you can shop already, with more on the way as we get closer to the big day. And while Prime Day is sure to bring plenty of bargains on pricey tech like laptops and TVs, it's also a great chance to stock up on home goods, kitchen supplies and smaller appliances while they're on sale.
SHOPPING
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Crocs Amazon Prime Day deal: Save over half on the comfortable clogs

The final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is upon us with just hours left of the two-day bonanza. While you may have gone headfirst towards the big ticket items – coffee machines, mattresses, TVs, to name but a few – it’s now time to slow the pace and browse the more fun things on offer.Of course, we’re still seeing great deals drop on everything from laptops to alcohol and even fitness gear, but we’re getting really niche with this one, pulling out Crocs as one of the star buys.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWith over 50...
SHOPPING
People

The Best of Amazon Prime Day: Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever

Amazon's Prime Day sale features over one million deals this year, and Apple fans are in luck: The brand's wildly popular AirPods are part of the discounts. Apple AirPods are on sale for Prime Day — and a couple are going for some of their lowest prices ever. Shoppers can score epic deals on the most-reviewed second-generation AirPods, the best-selling Pro edition, and the on-ear AirPods Max. The headphones are up to 43 percent off, and deals start at $90.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Kitchen Appliances#Alcohol#Fitness#Indybest#Tefal
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: This Bestway paddling pool is now nearly half price

It’s been a really exciting Amazon Prime Day so far, and there’s still time to bag a bargain before the annual sales event ends at midnight tonight, whether you fancy browsing home appliances, tech, gaming, alcohol, TVs, laptops or Amazon devices.A few top buys our expert shopping team have found so far include a Tefal air fryer, Olaplex No.3 hair perfector and Apple AirPods, with fresh news about massive reductions still rolling in. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogBecause summer in the UK has officially started (hello, heatwave), we consider it our public duty to share some cooling...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS News

Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

The best kids’ tablet we’ve ever tested is $80 off for Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. Here at Reviewed, we've been tracking the best sales on everything from televisions and furniture to men's clothing. But if you're looking for something to entertain your kids with on those long flights or boring summer afternoons, you're in luck: the Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet is on sale for $119.99, a 40% discount from its original $199.99 price.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: This tower fan is reduced by nearly 50 per cent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with this exciting annual sales event serving up two days of shopping deals, across both 12 and 13 July. Now’s the time to maximise price reductions across all sections, from tech, TVs and laptops, to fitness, home appliances, Amazon devices, alcohol and gaming. Meanwhile big brands appearing include Apple, Nintendo Switch and more.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Philips electric kettle Amazon Prime Day deal: 42% off this snazzy modern-looking model

Even the best of us can go a little wild on Amazon Prime Day – the discounts can feel too good to miss out on, after all.But, while we’ve learnt our lesson one time too many – we say, spying a once used popcorn machine in our kitchen cupboard – it’s the everyday essentials we really want to champion during the 48-hour flash sale.TVs, laptops, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more have all been given a huge price cut, and there’s no buyer’s remorse when you’re sitting down to 4K viewing each night, or whipping up dirt off the floor...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy