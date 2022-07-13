ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Spain's running of the bulls: 6 hurt, no gorings in Pamplona

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpTD5_0gdrSbEm00

Six people were treated for injuries but initial reports said there were no gorings in the seventh running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival on Wednesday.

There were many hairy moments in the 2-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona . Shortly into the race, one bull twice head-butted a runner before tossing him to the ground where he was trampled by other beasts and frantic runners.

In the bull ring, at the end of the run, another runner who had fallen and tried to get to his feet was surprised by a charging bull who butted him into the air.

Four people in all have been gored, none seriously, during the festival’s seven runs bull-runs so far this year. The festival ends Thursday.

In the 8 a.m. runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, test their mettle to run like mad ahead and alongside six fighting bulls and their guiding steer as they charge along an 875-meter (956-yard) route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying, street events, and the city's food.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Several injured as Pamplona bull run returns for first time in three years

Pamplona has held its first bull run in three years. No one was gored, but several runners were injured as tens of thousands of partygoers revelled in the return of one of Europe’s most famous traditional events.The six bulls, guided by six tame oxen, charged through Pamplona’s streets in around two minutes and 35 seconds without causing too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course.Despite this, several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. At least two men were hit in the head.The Pamplona hospital said that six people needed to be brought in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Gruesome Photo Shows Florida Man Gored Through His Leg While Running With The Bulls In Spain

We’ve all talked about (or at least a lot of us) how badass it would be to go running with the bulls in Spain on a few drunk night occasions…. You know, the nights where it’s just you and a couple buddies up until the ass crack of dawn, while your other friend is passed out in the corner with a lampshade on his head and another is passed out with his head hanging halfway over the toilet.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Sunrise man gored during running of the bulls in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Sunrise man was gored on Monday as the most perilous bull run of Pamplona's week-long San Fermin festival took place. He was identified as M.T., a 25-year-old, the city hall's international press office said. Two other runners were also gored on the fifth running bull of the San Fermin festival. One of the gored runners was transported directly to the hospital, while the other two were taken to the University Hospital of Navarra after undergoing surgery at bullring's nursing point. By the time the bulls and the runners reached the city's bullring just over three minutes...
EUROPE
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Vice

The Mafia Built A Port. Now It's a Global Cocaine Hub.

A port the Calabrian mafia helped to build has become so crucial to organised crime that it accounts for almost all of the cocaine seized entering Italy by sea. A new report by the country’s anti-drug unit revealed 97 percent of the almost 14 tons of cocaine coming into Italy via the Mediterranean sea last year was discovered in Gioia Tauro, a port in the southwest region of Calabria – an area dominated by the ‘Ndrangheta, the world’s most influential mafia organisation. The gangsters not only funded part of the building of the port, companies controlled by them were involved in its construction and its operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Of The Bulls#One Bull
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
The Guardian

Tour de France officials drag protesters off the road during chaotic stage 10

Senior officials from the Tour de France organisation were seen dragging climate crisis protesters into a ditch during the 10th stage of the race from Morzine to Megève . Despite being chained together around the neck, a small group of young protesters were dragged off the race route by tour officials. At around 36 kilometres from the finish, on a section of straight road, the protesters sat on the course and set off red flares. The stage breakaway and peloton were both halted until the road was cleared.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Maned Wolf, The Bizarre South American Creature That’s Like A Cross Between A Fox And A Deer

With its enormous ears and stilt-like legs, the maned wolf is a one-of-a-kind animal that roams the plains of Brazil and Argentina. At first glance, the maned wolf looks like a cross between a fox and a dog. Though its name suggests it belongs to the canine family, it is, in fact, neither a deer nor a fox — and it’s actually not even a wolf, either.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'We'll never get closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this': 'Incredibly rare' remains of humans and horses are uncovered at site of Belgian Napoleonic battle

Archeologists have uncovered 'extremely rare' remains of men and horses killed during the Battle of Waterloo more than 200 years ago. Academics and a team of military veterans digging near Brussels in modern-day Belgium have unearthed the complete skeleton of a man, believed to be a soldier under the command of the Duke of Wellington, who died during the pivotal clash with Napoleon's French army.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Alpe d’Huez: Immortality awaits atop the ultimate Tour de France climb

A few months after winning on a raucous Alpe d’Huez wearing the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas snuck back to the place of his greatest triumph to check if it had really happened. Signposts on each of the Alpe’s famous 21 hairpins bear the names of riders to have conquered the Tour de France climb, and immortalised among the greats like Fausto Coppi and Bernard Hinault, Thomas found his own name written on the 13th bend. Presumably whoever was in charge of the Alpe’s signage was not a cycling fan, because the Welshman climbed halfway up only to discover his name...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Warren Barguil out of Tour de France after positive COVID-19 test

LE BOURG-D’OISANS, France — French climber Warren Barguil has been forced out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19. Barguil’s Arkea-Samsic team said in a statement ahead of Stage 13 that his seven teammates all tested negative. It’s the second straight year that Barguil,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
The Independent

Nicole Billa sends Austria into Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Norway

Nicole Billa dumped twice-champions Norway out of Euro 2022 as Austria booked a quarter-final clash with Germany.Billa’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win – the Austrians’ first over the Norwegians – at the AMEX Stadium on a night when a draw would have been enough to clinch the runners-up spot in Group A.It was no more than they deserved as Norway failed to bounce back from their 8-0 mauling by England, and they might have lost even more heavily had it not been for the efforts of goalkeeper Guro Pettersen.Austria were unfortunate not to take a 12th-minute lead when Pettersen...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy