Lisa Marie Presley shares the matching tattoo she got with her late son

Lisa Marie Presley marked the second anniversary of her son Benjamin Keough ’s death with a touching Instagram tribute on Tuesday (13 July).

The singer-songwriter is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the sole heir to the “Hound Dog” star’s estate. Her son Benjamin, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, died by suicide in 2020. He was 27.

On the anniversary of Keough’s death, Lisa Marie shared a photo of him and their matching tattoos which, she said, they got on Mother’s Day “several years ago”.

She captioned the photo: “Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet.

“It’s a Celtic eternity knot, symbolising that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond,” she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Benjamin’s sister, the actor Riley Keough, 31, also shared a throwback picture of the siblings together on her wedding day on her Instagram account.

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you,” she wrote, adding: “It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Presley returned to social media in May this year after a 15-month hiatus to share her opinion on the new Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the iconic musician.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully,” she wrote on Twitter.

Acknowledging her absence from social media, Presley said it was due to grief following the loss of her son .

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son ,” she explained.

She also shares 12-year-old twin daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

