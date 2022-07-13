ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Emily Eavis shares ‘inspiring’ aerial photo showing clean Glastonbury campsite

By Ellie Harrison
 2 days ago

Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of Glastonbury, has thanked attendees of the festival for the state in which they left the site.

This year’s festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset was headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Eavis had urged festivalgoers to “leave no trace” as the festival ended, and she has now confirmed that 99 per cent of tents were taken home.

“Green, empty fields!” she tweeted on Tuesday (13 July), alongside an aerial image of the site. “We’re delighted to let you know that 99 per cent of tents were taken home again this year.

“Thank you to every person who packed up and left no trace, it’s an inspiring feat, a huge effort and one we appreciate so much. Thanks also to our amazing team of litter pickers.”

New analysis published in June found that Glastonbury festival, which creates a makeshift city of more than 200,000 people in the Somerset countryside, has a net positive impact on the climate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyUYO_0gdrSXek00
(Twitter)

Despite producing more than 2,000 tonnes of waste, Glastonbury saves nearly 600 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, according to analysis by the environmental advisory group The Eco Experts.

The main reason it saves emissions is due to the thousands of trees planted in the local area since 2000, which will now absorb around 800 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, according to The Eco Experts’ calculations. But it offsets its emissions in other ways too. Read more here.

And read here about how Glastonbury’s Greenpeace Field took over Worthy Farm.

The Independent

The Independent

