ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMRFv_0gdrSWm100

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.

The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.

“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”

He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s delivered Brexit.”

Mr Zahawi, one of the eight candidates who made in onto Wednesday’s first round ballot after receiving 20 nominations, is at pains to point out to Johnson loyalists that he did not betray the PM.

Many of the junior ministers who stayed in government and MPs who accepted ministerial roles last week amid the turmoil of the rebellion are angry at Mr Sunak over his perceived “treachery”.

Mr Zahawi explained why he called for Mr Johnson to go on Thursday, having accepted the role of chancellor only two days before. He said he wanted to “put country first”, but realised on Wednesday “we couldn’t realistically have a functioning government”.

“I went to Boris Johnson [on Wednesday] and explained he was in danger of being humiliated, and I didn’t want to see him being put through that,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “He’s a friend of 30 years.”

He added: “The next morning. I felt the only thing I could do was write a letter to him, to remind of our conversation and ask him to do the right thing. And I think he did the right thing ultimately.”

It come sas Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would refuse to serve in Mr Sunak’s government because loyalty was “extremely important” to him.

The Brexit opportunities, who is backing Liz Truss , said she had “opposed the endless tax rises of the former chancellor, which I think have been economically damaging”.

Asked how long Ms Truss had been planning a leadership campaign, Mr Rees-Mogg responded: “She may have had drinks with MPs and meetings, but that’s the routine business of cabinet ministers. Even I had drinks parties with other MPs – when I was allowed to.”

Referring to Mr Sunak’s team registering his campaign website back in December – as first reported by The Independent – he added: “It’s not setting up a website, it’s not getting ready in December … that’s a different order of magnitude.”

Asked if he would take a cabinet post from Mr Sunak if became PM, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “No, of course I wouldn’t. I believe his behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty, means I could not possibly support him.”

Mr Sunak has been subjected to bitter attacks from Johnson loyalists, with Mr Rees-Mogg accusing him of being a “socialist” chancellor and Nadine Dorries claiming he has waged “dirty tricks” to ensure he wins.

Tory MP Mark Francois , chair of the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteers, has said he is backing Liz Truss for the leadership.

“I have personally decided to vote for Liz Truss to be our next prime minister,” he told The Telegraph, hailing her “experience and leadership ability to unite the Conservative Party”.

The group of around 60 MPs in the group is set to meet at midday to discuss the candidates, but it is not clear they would agree on one candidate. Steve Baker – the self-declared “Brexit hardman” and former ERG chair – is backing Suella Braverman.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Week

Britain's embattled Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, try to stay on as prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign and will formalize his decision in a public announcement on Thursday, The Associated Press reports, citing an official in his Downing Street office. The BBC's Chris Mason reports that Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader but "continue as prime minister until the autumn," acting as caretaker head of government until the Conservatives pick a new party leader before their annual conference in October. It's not clear he will be allowed to stay on that long.
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Francois
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.In a pre-released clip from BBC Panorama, Ms Dorries says: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP tells @BBCLauraK she believes...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbc#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

‘Abuse of power’: Boris Johnson blocks Commons bid to force him from No 10 immediately

A Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately has been blocked by the government, in what has been condemned as an “abuse of power”.The no-confidence vote was expected on Wednesday after being requested by Labour but – in an unprecedented move – it has been denied parliamentary time.Erskine May, the parliamentary bible, states that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.A Labour spokesperson accused the government of “running scared”, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.“Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Eight Candidates Nominated to Succeed UK PM Johnson - Committee

LONDON (Reuters) - Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday. The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
The Independent

Sunak and Mordaunt consolidate status at front of Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came in third but will hope to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round.Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Kemi Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.Mr Tugendhat also dropped five votes but insisted he would not quit the race, saying: “I have...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as the party’s right-wing boosted her chances of being the next prime minister.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty and undermined her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come across.”David Frost...
WORLD
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Mr Zahawi along with Mr Hunt, who has held the offices of health and foreign secretary, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss: Who is the foreign secretary hoping to become Tory leader?

Foreign secretary Liz Truss formally launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and Tory leader on Thursday morning, pledging to set the economy on an “upward trajectory” by the time of the next general election in 2024."We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight,” she said frankly. “Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024.”Positioning herself as an economic libertarian, she outlined plans to cancel ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s rises in corporation tax and National...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership candidate says she will ‘eliminate’ right to protection from torture and inhuman treatment

A Conservative party leadership candidate has said she would "eliminate" human rights law protecting people from torture and inhuman treatment.Suella Braverman, who has made it into the second round of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, said Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights was tying the government's hands.She argued that the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could be found illegal under the protections Britain committed to in 1953, and they would have to go. Article 3 stipulates: "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."Her comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy