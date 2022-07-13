ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic 800m medallist Nijel Amos provisionally suspended for positive test

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYyG4_0gdrSVtI00

Olympic medallist Nijel Amos has been provisionally suspended after returning a positive result for a banned substance.

The 28-year-old, who won silver in the 800m at the 2012 London Games and gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, failed an out-of-competition test last month.

Botswana’s Amos was due to take part in the World Athletics Championships which get underway in Eugene on Friday.

A statement read: “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has today provisionally suspended Nijel Amos of Botswana with immediate effect after a sample collected from the 800m runner tested positive for Metabolites of GW1516, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator.

“Substances in this category modify how the body metabolizes fat and GW1516 was originally synthesized and evaluated for the treatment of obesity, diabetes and other disorders caused by metabolic problems.

“GW1516 is not an approved substance for human use and WADA has advised of its health risks for athletes.

“GW1516 is a non-Specified Substance on the 2022 WADA Prohibited list and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Nijel Amos, 800m star, provisionally suspended ahead of world championships

Botswana’s Nijel Amos, the joint-third-fastest 800m runner in history, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test and is in line to miss the world championships that start Friday. Amos tested positive for a banned substance from an out-of-competition sample on June 4. A lab analyzed the sample...
SPORTS
BBC

Birmingham 2022: Katie Archibald to miss Commonwealth Games with injuries

Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald has announced she will not ride at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as she recovers from a series of injuries. The 28-year-old Scot won the madison with Laura Kenny in Tokyo last year, along with silver in the team pursuit. Archibald won gold and silver...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nijel Amos
The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Costa Rica score: USA through to Concacaf W Championship final, on verge of Olympic qualification

The United States women's national team defeated Costa Rica in the Concacaf W Championship semifinal 3-0 on Thursday evening in Monterrey, Mexico. Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh scored in the first half, while Ashley Sanchez scored a late goal in the second half. The Americans are now one win away from Olympic qualification and from booking a spot in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. They'll face Canada -- a 3-0 winner over Jamaica -- in the final on Monday.
UEFA
The Independent

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee planned to announce the change Friday on...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Athletics#Doping#Metabolites Of Gw1516#Wada Prohibited List
Yardbarker

Watch: Netherlands take early lead over Portugal with incredible header

The Netherlands have taken an early lead in their Group C clash with Portugal at Women’s EURO 2022. The match is a crucial one for the continuation of both of these sides in the tournament after Sweden beat Switzerland 2-1 earlier in the day to go top of the group. With that in mind, the Dutch have made the perfect start to the match, scoring after just seven minutes.
SOCCER
BBC

Issy Wong: Bowling 80mph in women's cricket will 'be normal', says England fast bowler

England fast bowler Issy Wong says bowling 80mph in women's cricket will "be normal" in the future. No woman in history has reached such speed before. Wong, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, took 3-36 on her international white-ball debut as England beat South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Sporting history awaits tourists in the 'Mother City'

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off:16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Rugby history awaits Wales this weekend....
RUGBY
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
BBC

Finland v Germany: Group B winners taking nothing for granted

Date: Saturday, 16 July Venue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Euro 2022 quarter-finalists Germany will look to end their Group B campaign on a high when they face Finland on Saturday. The eight-time tournament winners booked...
SPORTS
Reuters

Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships

EUGENE, Ore., July 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo has been selected as host city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday a day before this year's event begins in Eugene, Oregon a year later than planned due to COVID-19.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy