U.K.

Tim Farron mocks himself and Rehman Chishti with just one tweet

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihivO_0gdrSRMO00

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron mocked himself and former Tory leader hopeful Rehman Chishti in one fell swoop.

Blinked and you might well have missed it, such is the speed of British politics at present, but there is a Tory leadership contest at the moment and one of the people who put himself forward was one Chishti - who the vast majority of people have not heard of.

He has been the MP for Gillingham and Rainham since 2010 but pulled out of the race yesterday after failing to get the backing of any of his colleagues. People found his ambition or delusion funny leading journalist Jim Pickard to ask the people of Twitter to share their own Chishti-like experiences.

This is when Farron entered the story, replying "I became leader of the Liberal Democrats…." and showing he clearly didn't rate himself that much.

There really is something to be said for knowing your own limitations. Meanwhile, the Tory leadership race chunters on, without Chishti, with more well known candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss among those vying for the top position.

Chishti for 2090.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
