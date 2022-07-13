ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

ValleyCats to Honor Clifton Park Star with Own Bobblehead Night

By Brian
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Shen Standout to be Honored During "I Love Upstate New York Night" at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy. Unfortunately, former Shen star and World Series Atlanta Braves standout Ian Anderson won't be in Troy for the ValleyCats game on Wednesday night, but they'll be no shortage of Anderson's likeness throughout...

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Swish! Why Troy HS Grad Has Chance at Major Basketball Payday

It may be happening on the opposite coast from the Capital Region, but Zach Radz is back on the court, and making a name for himself once more. Radz has been competing in The Ones Basketball League, a competition created by NBA Hall of Fame guard Tracy McGrady, which pits two basketball players against one another in a one-on-one match. The league holds regional tournaments, and the winners from those regions advanced to the final rounds in Las Vegas.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Jockey with local ties hopes for a strong Saratoga meet this year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Dylan Davis is a familiar name around the Saratoga Race Course — not only he graduate down the road at Saratoga Springs High School — he’s been a jockey in the New York circuit for a decade and nearly won the Belmont riding title, falling one win short of Irad Ortiz Jr. So was the difference? It was actually an injury suffered last season.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
City
Troy, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
City
Clifton Park, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York

New York State officials released in-depth details about an impressive investigation following reports of a mountain lion in New York. Next to the jaguar, a cougar which is also known by common names including puma, mountain lion, catamount, and panther, is the largest North American cat, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
SCIENCE
newyorkspaces.com

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Race Course giveaways

NYRA has a number of giveaways for people at the Saratoga Race Course this season. Almost a month later, on August 19, long sleeve t-shirts will be handed out. The shirt has a Saratoga logo on the front. On September 2, mini-umbrellas with the Saratoga logo and the NYRA Bets...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
104.5 The Team

Star Trek: TNG Fan Faves Will Visit Upstate New York? Make It So!

Since the launch of Paramount+, Star Trek has been having another Renaissance on the small screen. While streaming shows like Discovery and Strange New Worlds explore new frontiers, Picard has enjoyed a lot of success bringing back fan favorite characters from late 80s/early 90s classic Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now some of those same pop culture icons are coming to the Capital Region!
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Lost dog found!

Alfie, a Pittsburgh family’s year-old Australian Shepherd missing since June 22 from a Glens Falls doggie day care facility, was found alive, skinny but well Saturday night, July 9, in the backyard of a Peck Avenue home near East Field in Glens Falls. Owner Sandra Miranda told The Chronicle...
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Bruno#Abc#The New York Boulders#Atl#The Atlanta Braves
104.5 The Team

The Egg To Celebrate A Country Legend With Special Tribute Show

He is regarded by many as the most legendary artist in Country music history you can relive their live concert experience at a special tribute show in Albany this fall. Of course, I am talking about the one and only Man In Black, Johnny Cash. What made Johnny so special and so unique as an artist? Well, that unmistakable voice, the truth and honesty in his songs, and his unmatched storytelling ability through song are the important elements that come to mind. From "Walk The Line" to "A Boy Named Sue" to "Ring of Fire," and so many more, Johnny's songs have been the soundtrack for generations of Country fans and will continue to be forever. Everything about Johnny was truly authentic, which is why he was so beloved.
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Saratoga Race Course Style, Three Ways

Kathleen Rourke, Kathleen Maeve: A track day in the picnic area is still an excuse to dress up, in my opinion. The bow tie shoulder detail of this tank top and accessories make a simple summer outfit come to life. I would pair the tank with my Kathleen Maeve gingham skirt, comfortable espadrille wedges (key for long track days), and a pop of pink. My bag is from Victoria Dunn Design.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

News Anchor Drunk on the air

Albany NY, News Anchor Heather Kovar was drunk on the air doing her news report. Viewers noticed and now she is suspended.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Rensselaer County Summer Concert Series Lineups

Rensselaer County holds a great deal of small towns in Eastern New York, with free summer concert series found throughout the county. From Hudson River and Hoosic River towns to the hills of the Rensselaer Plateau and the Taconic Mountains at the Massachusetts state line, these small towns offer quiet settings with lively music during the week each summer. See details on a dozen summer concert series found throughout Rensselaer County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy