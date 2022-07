As restaurants make forays into the metaverse, chain restaurants may have better luck than their independent counterparts. Consumers who have exclusively visited chain restaurants in the last month tend to be more interested in the metaverse than those who have only visited independents. Research from the July edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The Digital Divide: The Move to the Metaverse,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, found that 27% of those who had only purchased from chain restaurants reported a high level of interest in metaverse experiences, while only 14% of independent-only diners said the same.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO