ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

After their president flees, Sri Lankans turn their anger on the prime minister

By KRISHAN FRANCIS, KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUuyP_0gdrQAfh00
Police deploy tear gas as protesters storm the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office in Colombo after the president fled the country. (Rafiq Maqbool / Associated Press)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — After Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early Wednesday, hours before his promised resignation, thousands of protesters demanded that the prime minster also step down, rallying outside his office and storming the compound, as they have other official buildings in recent days.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the Maldives, the air force said in a statement. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.

Thousands of protesters — who had anticipated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be appointed acting president — rallied outside his office compound, and some scaled the walls as the crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

Dozens could later be seen inside the building and standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka’s flag. It was the latest in a series of government buildings that demonstrators have occupied in their quest for new leaders.

“We need both ... to go home,” said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant in the crowd outside Wickremesinghe’s office. “Ranil couldn’t deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas.”

But Wickremesinghe, who declared a state of emergency, appeared on television to reiterate that he would not leave until a new government was in place — and it was not clear when that would happen. Although he fled, Rajapaksa has yet to resign, but the speaker of the Parliament said the president assured him that he would do so later in the day.

Police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd but failed. More and more demonstrators marched down the lane and towards the office. As helicopters flew overhead, some held up their middle fingers.

Eventually, security forces appeared to give up, with some retreating from the area and others simply standing around the overrun compound. Inside the building, the mood was celebratory, as people lounged on sofas and held mock meetings in conference rooms. Some wandered around as if touring a museum.

“We will cook here, eat here and live here. We will stay until [Wickremesinghe] hands over his resignation,” said Lahiru Ishara, 32, a supervisor at a supermarket in Colombo who has been a part of the protests since they kicked off in April. “There’s no other alternative.”

Protesters have already seized the president’s home and office and the official residence of the prime minister following months of demonstrations that have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. At one point, protesters also burned Wickremesinghe’s private home.

On Wednesday morning, Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace. A growing line of people waited to enter the residence, many of whom had traveled from outside the capital of Colombo.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister’s private home.

At dawn, the protesters took a break from chanting as the Sri Lankan national anthem blared from speakers. A few waved the flag.

Nearby, Sithara Sedaraliyanage, 28, and her mother, 49, wore black banners around their foreheads that read, “Gota Go Home,” the rallying cry of the demonstrators against the president.

“We expected him to be behind bars, not escape to a tropical island. What kind of justice is that?” Sithara said. “This is the first time people in Sri Lanka have risen like this against a president. We want some accountability.”

Protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy.

The Rajapaksa family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to the meltdown, which has left the island nation laden with debt and unable to pay for imports of basic necessities. The shortages have sown despair among Sri Lanka’s 22 million people and were all the more shocking because before the recent crisis, the economy had been expanding and a comfortable middle class growing.

“Not only Gotabaya and Ranil, [but] all 225 members of Parliament should go home, because for the last few decades, family politics have ruined our country,” said Madusanka Perera, a laborer who came to Colombo from the outskirts of the city. He has lost his job, and his father, a driver, can’t do his because of fuel shortages.

“I’m 29 years old,” Perera said. “I should be having the best time of life but instead I don’t have a job, no money and no life.”

The political impasse has only exacerbated the economic disaster since the absence of an alternative unity government threatens to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.

As the protests escalated outside the prime minister’s compound, his office imposed a state of emergency that gives broader powers to the military and police and declared an immediate curfew in the western province that includes Colombo. It was unclear what effect the curfew would have: Some ignored it, while many others rarely leave their homes anyway because of fuel shortages.

In his TV appearance, Wickremesinghe said he created a committee of police and military chiefs to restore order.

The air force said in a statement that it provided an aircraft with the Ministry of Defense’s approval for the president and his wife to travel to the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for its exclusive tourist resorts. It said all immigration and customs laws were followed.

The whereabouts of other family members who had served in the government were uncertain.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had been living at his home in Colombo after initially taking refuge at a heavily fortified Sri Lankan naval base when he was pressured to resign in May. Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual Sri Lankan and U.S. citizenship, resigned as finance minister in April. His own attempt to leave the country wasn’t successful Tuesday.

Chamal Rajapaksa, their eldest brother, was the irrigation minister and resigned in April. Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, was sports minister and youth minister and resigned in April.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, and it is likely Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity. A corruption lawsuit against him in his former role as a defense official was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019.

Sri Lankan lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but have struggled to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024, and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

“Gotabaya resigning is one problem solved, but there are so many more,” said Bhasura Wickremesinghe, a 24-year-old engineering student who is not related to the prime minister.

He complained that Sri Lankan politics had been dominated for years by “old politicians” who all need to go. “Politics needs to be treated like a job — you need to have qualifications that get you hired, not because of what your last name is,” he said.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
CNBC

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid crisis as ire turns toward prime minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Basil Rajapaksa
US News and World Report

Factbox-Possible Scenarios as Italy's Government Faces Collapse

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government is on the brink of collapse after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package on Thursday. Here are possible scenarios after the Senate vote, which could unleash political chaos in...
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit. President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday for the Maldives.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rajapaksa Family#Sri Lankans#Colombo#Sri Lankan Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
BBC

Sri Lanka PM tells military to do whatever necessary to restore order

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the military to do "whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. Mr Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country. But the decision to leave him in charge triggered...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
BBC

Sri Lanka: First fuel in days trickles through to residents

Limited fuel and gas supplies have resumed in parts of Sri Lanka after a weekend of tumultuous anti-government protests over the economic crisis. Long queues formed at filling stations and community centres across the capital, Colombo, on Monday, thronged by thousands of weary residents. Fresh supplies came as a relief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, ally nominated as successor

COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's parliament accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday after he fled the country, paving the way for lawmakers to start repairing the island's shattered politics and resume efforts to ease its economic crisis.
INDIA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
359K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy