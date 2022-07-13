ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After the floods: Germany’s Ahr valley then and now – in pictures

By Agence France Presse and Associated Press
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3013LV_0gdrPzHb00

The dramatic floods of 14 and 15 July 2021 killed more than 220 people in Europe, leaving a trail of destruction in Germany and Belgium, and damage in the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland. Western Germany was worst-hit by the flooding. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate registered 49 deaths, while North Rhine-Westphalia said 135 were killed. The total cost of the damage in Germany is estimated to be more than €30bn (£25bn).

In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, residents are still waiting for the return of normal life a year after the devastation of deadly flash flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEb3J_0gdrPzHb00
Debris from last year’s floods still lies on a destroyed railway line in the village of Dernau in the Ahr valley. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

About 18,000 inhabitants, or more than half the local population, were affected by the disaster in this once picturesque town in western Germany known for its thermal baths.

The anniversary of the night of 14 July will be marked on Thursday with a visit by the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. The town’s mayor, Guido Orthen, will be able to show Scholz roads cleared of the muck and debris strewn by the floodwaters that submerged Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Bad Münstereifel, a historical spa town in Euskirchen.

But a return to the way things were “will still take time”, Orthen says, with rebuilding very much a work in progress. “We still have temporary infrastructure, temporary playgrounds, temporary schools, temporary roads that make life possible,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiMj7_0gdrPzHb00
A damaged clock from last year’s floods hangs on a wall in the village of Schuld in July 2022. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

None of the 18 bridges that used to cross the Ahr river is functional yet, with three temporary crossings installed in their place. The traces of the flood are everywhere, from the collapsed banks by the roadside to the high-water mark on many of the buildings.

While officials may want to rebuild things as quickly as possible, they are also under pressure to make sure residents are protected from future floods. As it stands, “we are still living in the same dangerous situation as a year ago”, Orthen says. This puts residents in a state of anxiety any time bad weather is forecast, he adds.

In Germany, 185 people were killed in the disaster. The majority of the fatalities were in the Ahr valley, which winds along 25 miles (40km) to where the river joins the Rhine to the south of Bonn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnQd9_0gdrPzHb00
A flood damaged bicycle path that goes through a tunnel near the village of Laach in July 2022. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

Orthen is dismayed that protective measures to keep residents safe from future floods are subject to interminable bureaucratic discussions. In zones with high flood-risk, the houses that have been destroyed are not permitted to be rebuilt, while those that were damaged can be repaired.

Moreover, town officials face a mountain of paperwork, with Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler expected to submit 1,400 requests for reconstruction projects by the end of June 2023.“We won’t be able to,” Orthen says. Even with reinforcements, his staff is “exhausted”.

After a year of living in a “state of emergency”, the mayor sees “disenchantment” and a “feeling of powerlessness” growing among his residents. More than 2,000 people have left the town in the last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dX3eT_0gdrPzHb00
A flood damaged bridge over the Ahr river at the village of Rech in July 2022. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

In Rhineland-Palatinate, only €500m in aid have been handed out of the total €15bn set aside. The slow progress is an “affront to those affected”, according to conservative state legislator Horst Gies, quoted in the General Anzeiger daily. In the neighbouring state of North Rhine-Westphalia, €1.6bn in government support has been approved for use, out of a total of €12.3bn.

In the town of Sinzig, about 9.3 miles from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, candles have been lit in front of a former care home, where 12 residents died in the floods. The organisation that ran the home, Lebenshilfe, is still looking for a location to open a new facility.

“Our discussions with the mayor’s office and the local administration still haven’t produced anything,” says Ulrich van Bebber, the chair of the care home operator. Frustration is building among those trying to rebuild their lives as promised help is slow to arrive. “We want to exist in the eyes of Germany,” says Iris Münn-Buschow. The ground floor of her home is still in the middle of repair works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BJbh_0gdrPzHb00
Damage from last year’s flood is still visible in the village of Ahrbrück Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

“We have the impression everything else that goes on in the world is more important than what happens here in Germany,” Münn-Buschow says. With her husband, she has founded Das Ahrtal steht auf, “the Ahr valley stands up”, which has organised a series of protests.

“Nobody has forgotten the Ahr valley and the other regions,” the minister president of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, said recently, stressing the extent of the work still left to do.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
UPI News

Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent. The heat is on in Portugal and Spain with...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Malu Dreyer
AFP

Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

A heatwave sweeping across southwestern Europe peaked on Thursday in Spain, with scorching temperatures fuelling stubborn wildfires that ravaged several countries. Although temperatures eased by a few degrees Celsius across France, two large wildfires continued in the Gironde region near the southwestern city of Bordeaux, destroying 4,200 hectares of forest in three days, with firefighters still unable Thursday to stop the blazes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Germany#Austria#Rhineland Palatinate
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
POLITICS
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

357K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy