Manchester United have conducted an extensive medical with Christian Eriksen ahead of the completion of his arrival at the club. Having narrowly avoided tragedy at Euro 2020 when his life was saved by medics upon going into cardiac arrest on the pitch, Eriksen was released by Inter due to Serie A rules over an ICD device spent the second half of last season rebuilding his career with Brentford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO