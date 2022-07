Ms. Marvel's co-creator says that the character was originally planned to be a mutant in the comics. During an interview with Empire Magazine, Sana Amanat described the early days of trying to design Kamala Khan. In the finale of the Disney+ series, the character is revealed to have a "mutation," which set off alarm bells for MCU fans. If that weren't enough speculation fuel for the fire, the X-Men Animated Series theme plays in the background. This would make a change from in the comics where Kamala is an Inhuman, another sector of genetically altered individuals. However, things are looking a little different in the MCU. Amanat says that she and G. Willow Wilson actually considered going the X-Men route for Ms. Marvel before things got finalized. That will add to the smoke behind the fire of speculation raging on social media right now. Check out her story down below.

