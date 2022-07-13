Serving the community: Buffalo PD holds community outreach initiative

A warm Tuesday afternoon of grilling brought a small gathering of the community and the Buffalo PD together on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Photo credit Max Faery, WBEN

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A sunny Tuesday afternoon saw a group of people congregate on Jefferson Avenue near Tops for Buffalo Police Department's community outreach initiative, "Taking it to the Streets."

"This is the launch of the Buffalo Police Department's, 'Taking it to the Streets' program. This initiative started in 2019 to build the community police relationship, started under the leadership of then Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood and it continues under the leadership of Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The event including free hotdogs and hamburgers to the community as well as a kid's bike raffle, which saw a number of youngster go home with a brand new bike and helmet.

"We try in the command staff to get out in the community as much as possible, but as you can imagine, administrative tasks, tie us up a lot. We get tied to our desk, probably more than we should be. This was an opportunity to come out, spend the day, get some work done in the street, get some work done in the community and also be able to engage the community members that we work for. We work for the community, we work with the community," said Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia.

"We have lunch with the community, we have some some giveaways and some other things. We have some bike giveaways and we also like to bring out a lot of our specialty units, where they can allow kids to come in and see the equipment that we have some of the things that we use," Gramaglia said.

This is the first event of this program this year and there will be more to come.

We move around in different parts of the community, we have in past years and next month, we'll pick another location in the community and we're gonna go out and do the same thing," Gramaglia says.

"It's a great effort," said Murray Holman, Executive Director of the Stop The Violence coalition. "This program will be going on all year long. Within that team of Buffalo Police Department and our community groups like Stop The Violence and our Buffalo Peacemakers. It's crucial that we just don't do this here at ground zero, but we do it throughout the whole entire community of Buffalo. So you will see more pop ups like this here going on."

Holman and other community members agree like Adam Jones, who believes that this initiative is a must for continuing to engage and serve the community.

"It's wonderful," said Jones. "It's bringing a whole lot of unity between sometimes opposing forces. We have to have unity with the police. It hasn't been the greatest, but it's getting better."