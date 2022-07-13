ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, July 13th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNOw3_0gdrNVUz00
Photo credit kaleidahealth.org

Don Boyd has been named president and CEO for Kaleida Health. Boyd had served as president and chief operating officer for Kaleida Health since 2019. For the previous 10 years, Boyd was Kaleida's executive vice president of business development. He has been with the healthcare network since 1998.

Joseph Brennan has been named senior vice president, commercial and industrial banking market executive for Northwest Bank’s Upstate New York region.

Rose Tavern at The Lake House On Canandaigua has been honored for its outstanding wine program as part of Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards. The awards celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

East Aurora Veterinary Hospital celebrates 100 years of business at 589 Main Street. The business will hold an open house and fundraiser this Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Economy
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

