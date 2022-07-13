ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dealing with deer overpopulation

By tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21caES_0gdrNUcG00
Photo credit Getty Images

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Western New York is dealing with an overpopulation of deer. It's an issues that municipalities have been grappling with for decades and approach with varying degrees of success.

Bait and shoot is a program that gained a great deal of attention years ago when the Town of Amherst implemented it, but a local wilflife expert tells WBEN it statistically won't control the population.

Now, on Buffalo suburb is turning to an education program to look for relief from the deer herd.

Barb Haney of the SPCA Serving Erie County tells Tom Bauerle culling the deer won't work. "When you start culling the species, you're going to increase the fitness of the females left," says Haney. "Instead of having one this season, they're going to have two, and the population will adjust."

Haney says there's a way to decrease fertility. "You trap, neuter and release. You shoot them with a fertility drug that won't let them have as many babies. It's wildlife fertility control," explains Haney. She says more and more people are looking into it, and the price has come down. But she says someone has to have the foresight to see the value in it.

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson says that has not been tried yet. A task force was assigned the duty of dealing with what to do about the deer overpopulation. "They looked at the issue of contraception and it's not practical, and it's very expensive," says Dickson. He adds relocating deer is illegal.

Dickson says residents have been complaining over deer for the past decade. "It's deer-vehicle accidents, it's the destruction of people's gardens and the landscaping, and people don't like to see a lot of deer poop in their backyard," says Dickson. He says there's concern about ticks but the deer taskforce determined ticks are not a really a big issue as far as connection with the deer, as well as the potential for different diseases deer may have.

Dickson says the town board adopted the task force's recommendations for an intensive education program. "People understand that it's illegal to feed deer, which apparently a lot of people do. And also there are ways that you can mitigate the effect of deer either through sprays on plants, or planting different kinds of plants, and helping with allowing people to have fences a bit higher," says Dickson.

Dickson says deer basically reproduce as much as they have food. "So if they're healthy, they're going to reproduce a lot," says Dickson. He adds there's an almost infinite supply of food. He adds controlled hunting would be a last resort.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Makes Unexpected Change

One of the biggest trademarks to an annual event in Western New York has been canceled this year. Canal Fest is held in North Tonawanda, typically every year, though the pandemic gave the festival some challenges. This year, many Western New Yorkers were excited to hear that the week-long event would return this July.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WBEN 930AM

If not deer, then geese are problem pests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Enough about deer. Western New York has been dealing with ways to control the deer herd for decades. Goose droppings are right up there, if not even more of a nuisance for many. "Why are geese a nuisance,?" SPCA of Erie County Wildlife Director Barb Haney asked...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

'Give 716' donation drive helping charities across WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - "Give 716" is back for a second year in Western New York, organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations. The donation drive opened at 7:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 14. It runs through 7:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 16 (aka "716 Day"). You can make donations HERE Give716.org.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 15 - July 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening throughout Western New York as several local festivals make their return. Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue. After it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, Buffalo's...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Amherst, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Amherst, NY
Lifestyle
2 On Your Side

Drought conditions defined for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one week after all of Western New York showed up on the New York state Drought Monitor map and little rain over the past 7 days, drought-like conditions have gotten worse to the point of a now defined drought for portions of the area. In...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Beaches To Take Your Dog In Western New York

If your dog loves to go out on walks (which is the case with every dog I have ever met), your pup is going to love soaking up the summer sun at these Western New York beaches. Sure, a beach is a public place, and you would probably be fine bringing your dog to any local beach in Western New York, but there are some beaches that dog owners prefer over others.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Overpopulation#Ticks#Hunting#Fitness
96.1 The Breeze

10 Big Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

We’re only a few weeks into the summer, and you probably want to enjoy the weekend and relax a little this weekend while the weather calls for warm Buffalo sunshine. For this weekend of July, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that are sure to keep the summer fun rocking and rolling. If you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

13 skydivers jump over downtown Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some brave souls took to the sky in the Cataract City. 13 skydivers jumped out of planes and helicopters, over downtown Niagara Falls on Wednesday night. They landed in the parking lot of the Sheraton hotel. The death-defying event was supposed to happen Tuesday...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WBEN 930AM

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival returns this weekend

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancellation. The event is also back on Hertel, after previous events took place at Niagara Square and the Outer Harbor. Peter Lojacano says he's "super excited" about the festival's return. "We're going to be between...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Parts of Western New York are now in moderate drought

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If your lawn seems to look more like straw, and your garden seems to be screaming for more water, you’re not imagining things. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NOAA, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, parts of Western New York is now in a “moderate drought”.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

See inside the renovated, reopened Tops on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two months after the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, Tops on Jefferson Avenue reopened Friday, shortly before 8 a.m. Tops showed off its renovated store in a media tour Thursday ahead of its reopening Friday morning. The supermarket also announced a series of security upgrades and aesthetic changes made to the store, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Say Yes Buffalo opens new office on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the heart of the Cold Springs business corridor in the City of Buffalo, an organization dedicated to removing barriers for education and workforce participation has opened a new office. Say Yes Buffalo opened its new office at 1166 Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. “Obtaining a quality...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy