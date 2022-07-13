Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Kennebec The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kennebec County in south central Maine Southeastern Franklin County in western Maine * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 307 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Belgrade, or 14 miles northwest of Augusta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Waterville, Fairfield, Gardiner, Oakland, Jay, China, Clinton, Belgrade, Livermore Falls, Farmingdale, Manchester, Hallowell, Palermo, Winthrop, Benton, Chelsea, Albion, Chesterville and Fayette. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 105 and 131. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO