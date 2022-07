After dropping to record lows in 2020 and 2021, mortgage rates are back up. Way up. While the past few weeks saw a reversal in the surge, at near 6%, current mortgage rates are still almost double what some homebuyers were paying in recent years. With soaring inflation and the possibility of further rate increases, some homebuyers are cancelling deals, and would-be homebuyers may be looking for ways to lower their rates.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO