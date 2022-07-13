Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

263 E. Christine St., $8,000, owner is Tony Poraino, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement. 2020 W. Division St., $19,600, owner is Sarah Boline, contractor is Freedom Forever IL, LLC, install a PV Rooftop Solar 28. 14 Greenridge Drive, $9,800, owner is Linda Porter, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc.,...
DECATUR — The future of Central Illinois policing is increasingly up in the air. Which explains why the Decatur Police Department has gone airborne with its very own three-strong mini-fleet of drones. And it’s not cheap: They collectively cost some $29,000 (paid for by federal tax dollars from the...
DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools leaders on Wednesday released details of the proposal to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, a concept that has drawn criticism and questions even in its early stages. The school district acknowledged on June 27 that officials were in discussions with the...
DECATUR — As a backyard farmer within the city limits of Decatur, Josh McGrath tends bees, chickens and a variety of veggies. While the urban farmer nurtures his chickens and crops on a city lot, he dreams of having as many as 10 acres to farm, but the price of farmland today makes that dream hard to attain.
DECATUR — Festivals, fairs and new ways of having fun are taking over the summer once again. The pandemic and the ending of popular events, such as the Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, have stirred up the creative juices for several community members and businesses ready to meet face to face.
DECATUR — Judy Spence tries to bring enjoyment to drivers as they head north on Route 51. "I'm inspired by the good people of Decatur," she said. "They give me all sorts of praise." Spence's home won first place in the Beautify Decatur Coalition's "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home...
SULLIVAN — Moultrie County Clerk Georgia England has resigned, the clerk's office confirmed Friday. England, a Democrat, resigned during Thursday's county board meeting, effective immediately. Her term had been set to conclude in November, and she had previously decided not to run for reelection. Chief Deputy Clerk Pam Wittkowski...
ASSUMPTION — A second Central A&M High School student has died after Tuesday's crash in Christian County. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death Friday as that of Keegan Virden. The school district shared a statement from the 15-year-old boy's family on social media. "His final unselfish...
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man confronted his wife after she had been out for an evening of gambling, accused her of stealing money and credit cards from him, and then broke her wrist. A sworn affidavit said the 52-year-old woman had just come back from the hospital...
DECATUR — A burglar accused of cleaning out all the cash from a Decatur laundromat remains in custody in the Macon County Jail — and police say he’s the same suspect who looted cash from a hospital chapel donation box. A sworn affidavit said 28-year-old Dustin J....
DECATUR — A Decatur man stood by while police searched his car during a traffic stop, but took off running when they popped the hood for a look underneath, a sworn affidavit said. A search later carried out below the hood revealed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun stowed there, with...
MACON — The connection between Maroa-Forsyth and Meridian football hasn't been as strong recently as it was during the heydays of the Okaw Valley Conference. The creation of the Central Illinois Conference and the Trojans moving to the Sangamo Conference have taken the two schools away from direct action in recent years, but the Hawks newly named football coach bridges that gap.
Comments / 0