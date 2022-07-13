Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

Doctors and nurses from Brazos County discussed the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine while dispelling misinformation at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening. Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to the public alongside an expert panel hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas A&M School of Public Health. The experts on the panel spoke on the current vaccination rate in the county and the growing number of COVID-19 cases while answering questions from the public.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO