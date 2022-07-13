Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

The Theatre Company presents a two-day run of “Annie Jr.” based on the Tony Award-winning musical, with performers from the theater’s annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. July 29 at 7 p.m., July 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. $10. theatrecompany.com.
Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns about the potential of a future intersection that could bring heavy traffic into their neighborhood. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, gave a presentation regarding Corporate Parkway,...
Austin Meade, a singer-songwriter and former Texas A&M student, will perform July 22 at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. thetapbcs.com. THURSDAY. EVENTS. Across the Seas: Box Craft, 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey...
William Wright announced his candidacy Thursday for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and said growing up in College Station urged him to give back to the city any way he can. “I grew up in College Station and I have a very strong sense to give back...
College Station City Council member John Nichols announced Tuesday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected plans to bring his current council experience into the new position. “I have always had a vision for the city that I would like to be part of implementing,” he...
Doctors and nurses from Brazos County discussed the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine while dispelling misinformation at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening. Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to the public alongside an expert panel hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas A&M School of Public Health. The experts on the panel spoke on the current vaccination rate in the county and the growing number of COVID-19 cases while answering questions from the public.
After much back-and-forth discussion stretched from late Thursday into early Friday, the College Station City Council unanimously approved a zoning proposal to allow an Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility in the city limits. All six council members in attendance voted for the proposal, which would allow Amazon products of a...
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal Wednesday, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2 to 9 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected. ERCOT issues such notifications when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more. The National Weather...
The Wickson Creek Special Utility District joined the Wellborn Special Utility District on Wednesday in entering stage two of their water conservation plans. Kent Watson, the general manager for the Brazos County-based Wickson Creek Special Utility District, said they are asking residents to not water their lawns at all from Wednesday through Saturday in hopes of conserving enough water to stop the district from entering phase three next week.
Bryan City Council members continued their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget discussions Tuesday after three separate presentations regarding electric utilities, water and wastewater and solid waste that are part of the proposed enterprise fund. Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said there are two categories of the enterprise fund that have not...
The Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and Texas A&M School of Public Health have partnered together to provide Brazos County residents with COVID-19 vaccines and education on Thursday. From 5:30-7 p.m., residents 6 months and older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines...
