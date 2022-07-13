ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, July 15

The Theatre Company presents a two-day run of “Annie Jr.” based on the Tony Award-winning musical, with performers from the theater’s annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. July 29 at 7 p.m., July 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. $10. theatrecompany.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision

Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns about the potential of a future intersection that could bring heavy traffic into their neighborhood. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, gave a presentation regarding Corporate Parkway,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, July 14

Austin Meade, a singer-songwriter and former Texas A&M student, will perform July 22 at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. thetapbcs.com. THURSDAY. EVENTS. Across the Seas: Box Craft, 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Nichols announces candidacy for College Station mayor

College Station City Council member John Nichols announced Tuesday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected plans to bring his current council experience into the new position. “I have always had a vision for the city that I would like to be part of implementing,” he...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Experts host panel as COVID-19 cases rise in Brazos County

Doctors and nurses from Brazos County discussed the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine while dispelling misinformation at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening. Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to the public alongside an expert panel hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas A&M School of Public Health. The experts on the panel spoke on the current vaccination rate in the county and the growing number of COVID-19 cases while answering questions from the public.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council agrees to house Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility

After much back-and-forth discussion stretched from late Thursday into early Friday, the College Station City Council unanimously approved a zoning proposal to allow an Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility in the city limits. All six council members in attendance voted for the proposal, which would allow Amazon products of a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Bryan College Station Eagle

ERCOT issues appeal to conserve electricity Wednesday afternoon from 2-9 p.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal Wednesday, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2 to 9 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected. ERCOT issues such notifications when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more. The National Weather...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local special utility districts enter stage two of drought contingency plans

The Wickson Creek Special Utility District joined the Wellborn Special Utility District on Wednesday in entering stage two of their water conservation plans. Kent Watson, the general manager for the Brazos County-based Wickson Creek Special Utility District, said they are asking residents to not water their lawns at all from Wednesday through Saturday in hopes of conserving enough water to stop the district from entering phase three next week.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan City Council continues FY23 budget talks

Bryan City Council members continued their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget discussions Tuesday after three separate presentations regarding electric utilities, water and wastewater and solid waste that are part of the proposed enterprise fund. Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said there are two categories of the enterprise fund that have not...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Free COVID-19 vaccines and expert panel at Brazos Center

The Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and Texas A&M School of Public Health have partnered together to provide Brazos County residents with COVID-19 vaccines and education on Thursday. From 5:30-7 p.m., residents 6 months and older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy