Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

A local ice cream shop is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the victims and families of those killed and injured in a crash between a vehicle and golf cart last month. Three people, including a 5-year-old and 13-year-old, died in the crash and three others were seriously injured. Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, Bentley Marlowe, 5, and Jada Marlowe, 13, were killed in the crash. The three others injured on the golf cart are Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, and Bailey Marlowe, 2.
