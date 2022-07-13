ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville celebrates retirement of United Way's Liz Burns

Just as Liz Burns was getting ready to leave her office for the final time, a woman walked in, as many have before her, searching for a much-needed lifeline. Burns, stopped, turned back around and decided to try to work her magic one more time. “I pulled out a business...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville man killed after being struck by vehicle which then hit a house

A 62-year-old Statesville man died early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle as he walked along Fifth Street, near Raleigh Avenue. Carl Russell Daye was found under the porch of a residence after the vehicle that struck him then hit a house, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. The SPD said that around 2:20 a.m. Friday a report of a loud collision near Fifth Street and Raleigh Avenue was received. Officers arrived to find a vehicle that struck a residence in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville American Legion Post recognized at WWI memorial

A local American Legion Post is being recognized this week at the World War I memorial in Washington, D.C. At 5 p.m. each evening through Saturday, a bugler will play “Taps” in recognition of Hurst Turner and American Legion Post 65, which is named in honor of Turner.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville ice cream shop to host fundraiser

A local ice cream shop is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the victims and families of those killed and injured in a crash between a vehicle and golf cart last month. Three people, including a 5-year-old and 13-year-old, died in the crash and three others were seriously injured. Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, Bentley Marlowe, 5, and Jada Marlowe, 13, were killed in the crash. The three others injured on the golf cart are Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, and Bailey Marlowe, 2.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Woman's Club to host summer rock painting

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a summer rock painting at its clubhouse from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. Invite a friend and join us for the relaxing event. For information, call the project coordinator, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008. For information about the club or about renting its clubhouse for a meeting or event, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208. For information on joining the club, call the membership chair, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sculpture hopes to bring 'Harmonious Balance' to Center Street

When the Statesville Community Appearance Commission came to Kelli Simko Walker to ask if she would like the sculpture “Harmonious Balance” outside the 220 Café, the answer was a quick yes for the business owner. “It’s good to have local art downtown, when you’re driving around downtown...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 overdose deaths, 1 NC man charged

A Mount Airy man has been charged with murder — twice — in connection with overdose deaths last year, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, was charged most recently with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa "Shannon" Renee Dublin. Deputies with the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Henderson takes over as West Iredell head baseball coach

West Iredell High School has promoted assistant baseball coach Caleb Henderson to head baseball coach. Henderson is a 2016 West Iredell graduate and a former Warriors baseball player. He replaces Wesley Beckham. Following a great stint as a Warriors player, which included three state playoff appearances (2014-16), Henderson continued his...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three sentenced to prison terms for defrauding Lowe's

CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more than $450,000, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. During the scheme, the three defendants made purchases at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Local women showing what's possible at Abby Winthrop SMART Girls Inspiring Women's Leadership Conference

To lead by example, sometimes it is as simple as that: Being the person others see so they can see what’s possible for themselves. There wasn’t a lack of successful women at the Abby Winthrop SMART Girls Inspiring Women’s Leadership Conference, nor were the stories of overcoming difficult events in their childhoods before they got to where they are today. One of those was state senator Vickie Sawyer, who told the story of her upbringing and the challenges she overcame.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

SRPD plans fall softball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer an adult men’s softball program and an adult co-ed softball program this fall. An Interest meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd. All team managers or a team representative must attend the interest meeting.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Local teen wins National Pool Championship

Statesville’s Alexander Johnson won the 2022 APA Junior Pool Championship last weekend in Saint Louis. The 16-year-old was one of 256 kids to compete in the pool championship conducted by the American Poolplayers Association (APA), the governing body of amateur pool. The finals match was live-streamed and can be...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

I-SS Board announces districtwide pay increase for 2022-23 school year

In its monthly meeting Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education announced that pay for classified employees will be increasing for the 2022-23 school year. With a new budget passing at the state level, the district was able to confirm that all classified employees of the school system will...
STATESVILLE, NC

