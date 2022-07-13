Mariners, Nationals set to pack full series into one DH
wiproud.com
2 days ago
The Seattle Mariners, who carry an eight-game winning streak, face a sprint to the All-Star break, playing six road games in five days. That stretch begins with a day-night doubleheader Wednesday against the host Washington Nationals. Seattle’s scheduled Tuesday game at Washington was postponed due to the threat of severe weather,...
Seattle Mariners (47-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-45, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -110, Mariners -110; over/under is 8 1/2...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Munoz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Munoz for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Frazier will start at second base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Matt Bush and Texas. Abraham Toro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 8.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
The Baltimore Orioles were tied for the worst record (52-110) in MLB in 2021. The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought (2001) in North American team sports. And now they each have 10-game winning streaks. On Wednesday night, the Orioles took down the Chicago Cubs 7-1, and the Mariners...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh, powering the Chicago White Sox to their fourth straight win with a 6-2 victory over the first-place Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Michael Kopech (3-6) finished five innings for his first win in eight starts, taking another step forward after an ugly stretch in June and a July 5 loss when he gave up six runs to the Twins. Andrew Vaughn got the bats going with a two-run single in the first for the White Sox, who cut their deficit in the AL Central to three games. Cleveland beat Detroit and crept within 2 1/2 games of the Twins, who have lost two games of ground on both the Guardians and White Sox by losing the first two games in this series. The White Sox, who have their longest winning streak since they won six in a row from May 2-8, did have a setback of potential concern when center fielder Luis Robert was pulled after the first inning with lightheadedness. But Engel stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.
Ben Verlander takes a deep look at the red hot Mariners team. The Seattle Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now as they have won 11 straight games and are 13-2 since the brawl against the Los Angeles Angels. Robbie Ray has been back to his old Cy Young self after he added that two-seam fastball. Could the Mariners snap their postseason streak?
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take over designated hitting duties after Sheldon Neuse was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Jon Gray, our models project Vogt to score 8.8...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty-hitting Grisham was the No. 9 batter against a southpaw on Thursday and he went 1-for-3 with a solo bomb, a walk, and a stolen base, but the Padres are holding him out Friday versus a left-hander. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field and the nine-hole while Jurickson Profar starts in left field and bats leadoff in his return from the concussion list.
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (concussion) is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. The Padres activated Profar from the concussion injured list Friday after a week-long absence. He will start in left field and bat leadoff...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Matt Vierling will move to third base in place of Munoz. Mickey Moniak will start in center field and bat ninth. numberFire’s models project Vierling for 8.0...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Chad Pinder will replace Vogt at designated hitter and bat fifth. Sean Murphy will catch for Cole Irvin and hit third. numberFire’s models project Murphy for 9.4...
Comments / 0