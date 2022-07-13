Mariners, Nationals set to pack full series into one DH

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh, powering the Chicago White Sox to their fourth straight win with a 6-2 victory over the first-place Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Michael Kopech (3-6) finished five innings for his first win in eight starts, taking another step forward after an ugly stretch in June and a July 5 loss when he gave up six runs to the Twins. Andrew Vaughn got the bats going with a two-run single in the first for the White Sox, who cut their deficit in the AL Central to three games. Cleveland beat Detroit and crept within 2 1/2 games of the Twins, who have lost two games of ground on both the Guardians and White Sox by losing the first two games in this series. The White Sox, who have their longest winning streak since they won six in a row from May 2-8, did have a setback of potential concern when center fielder Luis Robert was pulled after the first inning with lightheadedness. But Engel stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.

