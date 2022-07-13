ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Youth Sports July 13, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewiston defeated Coeur d'Alene 10-0 on Sunday to win the 12U division of the Idaho District 1 tournament at Canfield Sports Complex in Coeur d'Alene. Earlier, Coeur d'Alene won the 11U district title, and Lewiston captured the 10U district crown. All three teams advance to the state best-of-3 playoffs...

Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Legion ball seems kinda foreign anymore

The Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen and Lewis-Clark Twins will battle it out this weekend for the Idaho American Legion baseball class "AA" Area A (district) championship. Coeur d’Alene, which draws from Coeur d'Alene and Lake City high schools, and Lewis-Clark, which draws mostly from Lewiston High, have been the two most successful Legion programs in North Idaho for at least the past 2-3 decades.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Local ladies earn accolades from Idaho Business Review

Four North Idaho ladies have been named Women of the Year honorees by the Idaho Business Review: Julie Amador, Heather Keen, Johanna Brown and Sara Brady. The local honorees all graduated from the Coeur d'Alene Regional Chamber's 2017 Leadership Coeur d’Alene class, during which they formed lasting friendships. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums bounce back in nightcap for split

LEWISTON — Joe DuCoeur scored Marcus Manzardo on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning to give Coeur d’Alene the lead for good as the Lumbermen bounced back to beat the Lewis-Clark Twins 10-6 in the second game of a doubleheader at Harris Field on Wednesday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes July 13, 2022

KELLOGG — The annual SilverHoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament is scheduled for July 30-31, with games scheduled for Kellogg's City Park and Teeters Field. Teams can register at www.silverhoops3on3.com. Late registration closes at midnight on July 25. One of the biggest changes that the tournament has experienced in recent years...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

William Vern Gadberry, 63

William ‘Will’ Gadberry, 63, of Post Falls, Idaho, son of Gene and Jean Gadberry (Murphy) passed away July 6, 2022. Will grew up mostly in Spokane, Wash., and Nebraska. He graduated high school and immediately joined the workforce. Known mostly as a “jack of all trades,” from auto mechanics to heating and air conditioning, there was virtually nothing that Will could not fix (with nothing) and he loved a challenge.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Trojans power Post Falls parade

Post Falls Trojans were everywhere in the Trojan Days Parade, which is pretty cool since it’s summer vacation and normally students are scattered hither and yon. But last Saturday, the student body was well-represented by the cheerleaders, dance team, wrestlers and football players. The heavy lifting of the giant...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-3747 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: GLEN L. WADDELL a/k/a GLENWOOD L. WADDELL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of July, 2022. /s/MONTE C. WADDELL Personal Representative c/o CUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#9045 AD#545435 July 7, 14, 21, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Finally, 90

COEUR d'ALENE — The Lake City saw its first 90-degree day in 10 months Tuesday when the thermometer hit 92. Climatologist Cliff Harris said it last reached 90 here Sept. 7, 2021 — 300 days ago, a record string of sub-90s. The previous mark for longest stretch between...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Constitution exhibit visits CDA

A traveling exhibition chronicling the early history and conservation efforts of Idaho’s constitution is coming to Coeur d'Alene. The unveiling of "Creating and Conserving the Constitution" by the Idaho State Historical Society is set for 6 p.m. today at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. There will be a presentation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
uidaho.edu

Andrew Fields Named New CEO of U of I Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — July 13, 2022 — Andrew Fields, a higher education professional with eight years of experience in branch campus leadership, has been named CEO of University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene. Fields comes to Idaho from Shasta College in northern California, where he oversees...
MOSCOW, ID
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Follow the leader

RATHDRUM — Bob Jones was puzzled when he was selected as grand marshal for Saturday's Rathdrum Days Parade. “Why they chose me, I have no clue,” he said Wednesday. Ashley Cameron, Rathdrum Chamber of Commerce executive director, knows why. She said Jones, who retired in 2001 after 20...
RATHDRUM, ID
KREM2

Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. It is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide. Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was also...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Metal detection wands in schools?

A discussion regarding the use of metal detection wands has commenced in the Lakeland Joint School District. The Lakeland School Board addressed the subject during its regular meeting Wednesday evening. “We’ve had a request from both Timberlake High School and Lakeland High School to have some policy in place and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Gatsby' raises $63K for museum

The Gatsby Garden Party and Gala to benefit the Museum of North Idaho raised $63,000. Museum Executive Director Britt Thurman was thrilled. She noted that not only was the gala held July 7 the first major fundraiser for the 54-year-old organization, it exceeded their goals. But money wasn't the focus.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA

