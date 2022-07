This past week news broke of the much-documented struggling supply chain starting to ease. The context of the news is that several large retailers were being forced into marking down merchandise that recently arrived as they get buried with items that had been back ordered and were suddenly arriving. Many of the constraints we have seen in the wine industry are indeed getting better too although the progress is slow and uneven. Much of the challenge right now is around domestic trucking issues. This impacts getting wine that is already in the country to us here in North Idaho and also transporting wine from wineries all over the Western US to distributors here at home. The shortage of trucks and drivers for them will resolve itself at some point but while we wait for that happy day, some supplies are slow arriving.

