Coeur D'alene, ID

POLICE BLOTTER: Bring it back

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Where did the police blotter go?...

Nationwide Report

49-year-old Robby Pearson dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley; Bonita Powers arrested (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 49-year-old Robby Pearson as the man who died of injuries he suffered following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near the Spokane Valley Eagles Club, 16801 East Sprague, at approximately 8:20 p.m. According to the investigation reports, 61-year-old Bonita Powers’ SUV was turning left to head east on East Sprague while Pearson was traveling west when the accident happened.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A police investigating homicide

Coeur d’Alene police are investigating a Coeur d’Alene man’s death, which detectives have determined was a homicide. Andrew T. Brake, 61, was found deceased around 4 p.m. Monday after police responded to a report of a deceased male at Brake’s home in the 2500 block of West Versaille Drive.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Chase P Eddy killed after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Chase P Eddy, from Ephrata, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on early Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on North Pines Road and East Mansfield Avenue. According to the investigation reports, Chase P Eddy was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle north on North Pines, approaching East Mansfield Avenue when he allegedly fled from a state officer and ran a red light at the intersection.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police seek help identifying dead man

RATHDRUM — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help identify a man who was found dead in April. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was found in the wooded area of Highway 53 and Greensferry Road, near a paintball field. He had no ID, jewelry or other items that could determine his identity.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Save it for somebody else who’s stupid’: Spokane judge admonishes kidnapping suspect who claims to be sovereign citizen

SPOKANE, Wash – A man from Stevens County who says he’s the chief justice of an independent nation state faces kidnapping charges in Spokane. As he tried to assert this information in court this week, Spokane County Court Commissioner John Stine told him, “Sir, I don’t want to hear any of your constitutionalist crap. Save it for somebody else who’s stupid and believes in that.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Detectives ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying three people involved in three unrelated theft investigations. On June 25, a Home Depot employee noticed a man walking through the store, placing several items in a car, and then exiting the store without paying. The employee grabbed the cart and asked the male to go back into the store and pay for the items. The man walked away, leaving the car. The items totaled over $1,200.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene police seeking information on man found dead in his home

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, CDAPD received a call about a deceased man who was found at his home near West Versailles Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the home and determined he had been dead for several days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify deceased man

RATHDRUM, Idaho – In April of 2022, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wooded area of Hwy 53 and Greensferry Road near the Paintball Field for an unattended death. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is currently investigating this death, unfortunately, the deceased male did not have any identification, jewelry, or other items which would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the male to be in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 6’02” tall with short brown hair. The male had fairly notable arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia. At the time of his death he was dressed in a grey long sleeve 3 button thermal Henley shirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a camo belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. The male was also wearing white AND 1 brand socks. The belt was a Mossy Oak brand and the jeans were Wranglers size 34 x 32 blue jeans. Also with him was a blue plaid button up shirt and green (maybe camo) denim shirt/coat which was a Canyon Guide Outfitters brand. The male also had a white BIC lighter in a pocket. Estimates place the time of death around late summer to fall/early winter of 2021, but it could be a little earlier. If anyone has any information to help identify this male you are asked to contact Detective Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at 208-446-1351 and reference case number 22-17577.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Nationwide Report

Authorities respond to a three-vehicle wreck in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Spokane. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Division Street at Mission Street. The early reports showed that one car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Grand theft at Ponderay Walmart

BONNERS FERRY — A Kalispell woman is being charged with grand theft after she allegedly took more than 140 items totaling $1,390.91 from the Ponderay Walmart. Grace A.L. Smith, 28, is accused of grand theft. Smith was arrested by Bonners Ferry Police on June 5 after she allegedly tried...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest suspect connected to 77-year-old man’s murder

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have arrested 44-year-old George Sessions in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old male back in February of this year. The investigation showed the victim was likely assaulted for several hours where he obtained several traumatic injuries, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) An autopsy performed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s death was attributable to the trauma suffered during the attack and ruled a homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. It is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide. Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was also...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'It's a heartbreaker': Unique kayak stolen from Spokane apartment complex, owner offering $1000 for return

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is on the hunt for his special edition kayak he said was stolen over the July 4 weekend. “It’s a very special, very unique kayak. [I] had my eyes only on this one goal and target, and I got it, I got everything top to bottom,” Blade Gannon, the kayak’s owner said. “And it only took a little while for me to lose out on it so it's a heartbreaker.”
SPOKANE, WA

