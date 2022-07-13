ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches campaign urging Biden not to run for reelection

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXR4x_0gdrFW6200

( The Hill ) — A progressive grassroots organization that supported Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) 2016 and 2020 White House bids announced on Monday that it will launch a campaign to oppose President Joe Biden’s reelection in 2024.

RootsAction wrote in a press release that Biden has been “neither bold nor inspiring” since taking office early last year. And because his “prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak,” it will launch the #DontRunJoe campaign on Nov. 9, one day after the midterm elections.

“In 2024 the United States will face the dual imperatives of preventing a Republican takeover of the White House and advancing a truly progressive agenda. The stakes could not be higher,” RootsAction wrote in the release. “The threat of a neofascist GOP has become all too obvious. Bold and inspiring leadership from the Oval Office will be essential.

“With so much at stake, making [Biden] the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake,” the progressive group added.

Since taking office last year, Biden has struggled with a cascading series of crises, from supply chain disruptions and high inflation to a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Supreme Court overturning the nearly 50-years-old constitutional right to abortion.

The Biden administration has been criticized, especially by the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, for failing to address the crises with strong action.

The president has also not heeded progressive calls on student loan debt and failed to pass a comprehensive federal voting rights bill into law, while his social spending and climate change package has stalled in Congress.

RootsAction was founded in 2011 to galvanize voters against what they call a rising extremist Republican Party. Members also want to dramatically address social, economic and environmental issues. The liberal group supported Biden as the nominee in 2020 but has since taken issue with the president’s more moderate agenda.

On Monday, the organization said moderate policies “have failed to truly address such pressing concerns as the climate emergency, voting rights, student debt, health care, corporate price-gouging, and bloated military spending in tandem with anemic diplomacy.”

Poll after poll has shown Biden’s job approval ratings remain at abysmally low levels ahead of the midterms. Around 71 percent of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection , according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

On Monday, a New York Times-Siena College poll showed 64 percent of Democrats would prefer a Democratic candidate other than Biden in the 2024 race. More than two-thirds of respondents in the poll cited age — Biden is 79 — and job performance, while about 10 percent said he was not progressive enough.

Biden won in 2020 with a historic amount of votes, with more than 81 million Americans supporting him in the election. He has said he will run again in 2024 if his health allows, and Vice President Kamala Harris has affirmed the same .

Popular liberals who have sought the White House, such as Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have said they will not run against Biden if he chooses to seek reelection.

“Biden triumphed over Donald Trump in 2020 with vital help from extraordinary grassroots efforts in swing states by progressive organizations,” RootsAction wrote on Monday. “A president is not his party’s king, and he has no automatic right to renomination. Joe Biden should not seek it. If he does, he will have a fight on his hands.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Lifelong Democrat believes he'll vote Republican if Biden runs again: 'A bunch of empty promises'

A lifelong Democrat told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Biden has only given "empty promises" throughout his administration." "I just feel like Biden, what he does, especially for the Black community, is a bunch of empty promises, a bunch of promises for changes, different lifestyle. And he doesn't hold those up," said Chris McColough, a Nebraska father of three who voted for Biden in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Slidin’ Biden: Approval falls below 30%

First, it was his former boss, Barack Obama. Then, it was his archenemy, former President Donald Trump. Now, President Joe Biden’s steady, yearlong decline in voter approval numbers has fallen so low that he has tied former President Jimmy Carter’s all-time Gallup bottom and appears headed to sink under former President Richard Nixon’s resignation-day approval rating, the worst in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#The White House#Gop#The Oval Office#The Democratic Party#The Supreme Court
Slate

The Great Mystery Ivana Trump Left Behind

When the news broke in 1990 that one of New York’s premier 1980s power couples had called it quits, Ivana Trump—the first wife of a man known as “the Donald,” a phrase she allegedly coined—was clearly not going to split from the real estate personality amicably.
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

New York Times to Biden -- Time to Go!

When President Joe Biden retired in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night, he likely did not expect to find a severed horse's head under his bed covers. But there it was, courtesy of The New York Times. "At 79, Biden is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency" ran the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden, Harris 'damaged goods' as Democrats look past their own incumbents in record time: Conway

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway called President Biden and Vice President Harris "damaged goods" only one-and-a-half-years into their tenure. Conway told Fox News she has never seen such a circumstance where a party turns on its incumbent president so early in his term, as evidenced by harshly critical reportage from otherwise establishment stalwarts like the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Voters Don’t Want Trump or Biden in ‘24

The majority of Americans do not think President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run for reelection, according to polling released Tuesday. Forty-eight percent of voters in a Politico/Morning Consult survey say that Trump should definitely not run again in 2024, while a further 13 percent say he should probably not run. Meanwhile, 46% of voters say that Biden should definitely not run, while 18% say he probably should not run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Progressive group to press Biden not to run in 2024

A left-wing group that worked in 2020 to persuade progressives to support President Joe Biden is now preparing to turn on him, organizers told POLITICO, with plans to launch a public pressure campaign to block his renomination in 2024. The effort, by RootsAction.org, is the latest sign of unrest among...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy