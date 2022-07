A cold spring and extensive flooding led to a bad start for our local farmers this year. But now, the sun is shining and harvesting season is finally here!. We at North Valley Food Bank (NVFB) couldn’t be more excited as we will be piloting a new Harvesting and Gleaning program this year after our 2021 Community Needs Assessment confirmed that many community members lack consistent, reliable access to diverse and healthy foods. Forty-six percent of our customers said that they usually do not have fresh fruits and vegetables in their home. Because of that, we started thinking about long-term solutions to improve access to fresh and local food.

