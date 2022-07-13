ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bulletin

Norwich plans to spend just over $180,000 on sidewalks. Where are the fixes focused?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago

NORWICH — Soon, some sections of Norwich sidewalks could look much nicer.

Norwich plans on using over $180,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds to fix up the sidewalk on Prospect Street. The city has also approved a total of $16,218 for its share in the Capitol Improvement Sidewalk Program .

Pat McLaughlin, Director of Public Works , said those in the Capitol Improvement Sidewalk Program, once approved by the Norwich City Council at a public hearing, pay for the cost of the sidewalk and driveway apron. The city pays for the granite curbing and other incidentals. The property owners can receive financing for their sidewalk costs without interest.

The owner will then pay the city back over 10 years.

McLauglin said the sidewalk program, which can be done once or twice a year,  is primarily for homeowners, but any property owner can participate, with the aim to voluntarily “try to improve the sidewalks where the sidewalks are in poor condition.“

Ellis Tech investigation CT closed the case on last year's Ellis Tech gun event. Two principals are still on leave.

McLaughlin said the city does get grants for larger sections of sidewalk, but said it’s not practical to fix everything on grant funding. He also said some areas of sidewalk have rough patches, rather than the whole sidewalk being in disrepair.

What happens if property owners leave sidewalks in poor condition?

Jean-Paul Laguerre, civil engineer and project manager for Public Works, said abutting property owners in Norwich are responsible for maintaining the sidewalk.

According to Norwich’s code of ordnances, the director of public works can order a property owner to make repairs if the sidewalks are in poor condition. If it’s not fixed by a stated date, the city can repair the sidewalk at the abutting homeowner’s expense, 20% over the cost. The fine for non-compliance is $100, plus $10 each day.

“I don’t think that’s been done before, but we look for people to voluntarily enroll in the program to make their sidewalks safer and better,” McLaughlin said.

On Prospect Street, Laguerre said some of the sidewalks haven’t been worked on in 30 years, and some are dangerous.

Federal funding in CT Killingly wants to bolster volunteer fire departments with federal ARPA money. Here's how.

“It’s a liability for the city,” Laguerre said. “If somebody gets hurt, they might try to go after the homeowner first, but the homeowner might not have the funds for the lawsuit, so they’ll go after the city, or they might go after the homeowner and the city.”

Which sidewalks will be fixed next?

Of the four property owners that were approved by the Norwich City Council for the program Monday, the most expensive estimate was 2 Town St., at $14,534.42. That building, the historic David Greenleaf House from 1763, will eventually be a handicapped accessible event space for the Norwich Historical Society.

“We believe this is an appropriate opportunity to enhance the walkability of the sidewalks for all members of the public that frequently use that stretch as a means of getting to and from their residence to the commercial and historical attractions along Washington and Town Streets,” Regan Miner, the Historical Society’s executive director, stated in an email.

One of the homeowners, George Hardison, said he's glad that the city offered the program, as the sidewalk outside his property has worn over time.

Norwich Sea Unicorns Can baseball's Yaworski brothers bring the Norwich Sea Unicorns to playoffs?

“For the safety and the aesthetics, it looks much nicer, and we’re glad its available,” Hardison said.

Hardison also said some of his neighbors used the program in the past, and people should use the opportunity if they get it.

Laguerre also said the Prospect Street sidewalks are often in bad shape, so the department applied for funds last year.

“Because there are so many rental properties in that area, I don’t think the sidewalks can be fixed anytime soon, so we thought it was a good opportunity to use block grant funds for this project to get it done,” Laguerre said.

Laguerre said multiple locations on Prospect Street are being fixed, totaling to 1,528 ft. While the department had applied for $358,634, they only got approved for $182,843.08 on June 20, meaning they won’t be able to fix everything they wanted, but at least there’s a start.

“I know they didn’t give us all the money that we asked for, but anything is better than nothing,” Laguerre said. “We can focus on the worst sidewalks."

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich plans to spend just over $180,000 on sidewalks. Where are the fixes focused?

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Norwich man ending well-known wheelchair donation program

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A well-known motorized wheelchair donation program in Norwich is coming to an end. Phil Pavone, who owns A-Z Pawn Show in Norwich has given away nearly 900 motorized wheelchairs over the years. He gets the wheelchairs, fixes them up, puts new batteries in them, and then gives them to people who […]
NORWICH, CT
zip06.com

Branford Approves New Food Truck Park

In a town already known for its exceptional array of eateries, Branford’s Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has cleared the way to welcome a food truck park that will stand at 257 East Main St. The property will feature up to three food trucks, said entrepreneur Jordan Flowers, including his current flagship food truck, Tacos Flores.
BRANFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Urban Construction#The Norwich City Council#Ellis Tech#Ct#Public Works
Journal Inquirer

Enfield to study traffic near mall

ENFIELD — The town is working with the Capitol Region Council of Governments on an 18-month traffic impact study of the area surrounding Enfield Square Mall designed to correct congestion and guide economic development. The New York-based Nambar Realty Group owns the 787,000-square-foot, one-story mall at 90 Elm St....
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Middletown looking to make its waterfront bigger and better

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown is looking at making its waterfront better, and much bigger. The city recently announced its long-term plan for developing more than 200 acres of parkland. The Middletown waterfront is beautiful already. There’s just not that much of it you can use. “What has been missing is a comprehensive real plan,” […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Money From State Grant Will Help Restore Blighted Area of Hartford

One area of downtown Hartford is getting a much-needed transformation thanks to a grant from the state. The State of Connecticut is taking the first step in making downtown Hartford more appealing by turning a blighted area, between North Crossing and the Clay Arsenal neighborhood, into a bustling sport filled with restaurants, mixed-income housing and shops.
HARTFORD, CT
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Indian Hill Cemetery and the Landscaping of Burial Grounds in the Mid-19th Century

In the middle of the 19th century, a movement swept through the nation that formed a profound bond between the natural world and human death. This movement was one toward the creation of rural cemeteries, which allowed for burial grounds to be landscaped into serene environments full of grass, trees, gardens, and winding paths. It was a direct response to growing industrialization, which took people away from nature. Although these park-like cemeteries imitated nature, they were still the result of meticulous planning and landscape modification, which was anything but natural. Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut, displays many characteristics of this Rural Cemetery Movement and provides meaningful insight about the way Americans perceived their environment.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS New York

Dolphin spotted at Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut. Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigation closes off neighborhood in Norwich

Channel 3 viewer Joe G. recorded video of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina on Thursday. Pedestrian killed by car in Bristol, a Naugatuck man in a coma after confronting criminals, sewage spill in Springfield, MA, and CT's ranking for business!. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said...
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Truck Crashes Into Restaurant In North Stonington

A tractor-trailer crashed into a Connecticut restaurant after running off the roadway on Route 2. The crash took place in New London County in Stonington around 7:50 a.m., Thursday, July 14. According to the Connecticut state police, the tractor-trailer, driven by David Walsh, of Middlesex County in Cromwell, was traveling...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: I-95 in East Lyme reopens after jackknifed truck

EAST LYME — A jackknifed truck on Interstate 95 in eastern Connecticut caused some delays Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between exits 73 and 72, near the Rocky Neck Connector. It closed the left and center lanes of the southbound side of Interstate 95 after 12:20 p.m., state police said in an email Friday.
EAST LYME, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
890
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy