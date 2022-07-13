ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford man convicted of 2nd degree murder in 2015 shooting death after jury trial

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 2 days ago
FALL RIVER — A 29-year-old New Bedford man was convicted last Friday of second degree murder in connection to the Aug. 2, 2015, shooting death of Jeffrey Sylvia Jr., Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III has announced.

Michael Sousa was convicted in Fall River Superior Court after a 13-day jury trial, according to a press release. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by Judge Thomas McGuire. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Dennis Collins and Jason Mohan.

On Aug. 2, 2015 at approximately 1:37 a.m., New Bedford police officers went to the 80 Rivet St. area on the report of a gunshot. As the officers responded, they were updated by a civilian caller who indicated there was a man on the ground who was bleeding. Once officers arrived, they located Jeffrey Sylvia Jr., 24, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his face.

Officers attempted life-saving medical assistance, but Sylvia was pronounced dead at the scene. In the immediate proximity to Silvia’s body, officers located one .40-caliber discharged shell casing, head-stamped “Winchester 40 S&W.” This was believed to be the single spent shell casing from the bullet that killed Sylvia. Police also recovered one live .40-caliber bullet head-stamped “Winchester 40 S&W” next to Sylvia’s body.

Officers cordoned off the area and began to canvass for witnesses and evidence. As a part of their investigation, police wanted to question Michael Sousa because he was known to the New Bedford Police Department and his 49 Acushnet Ave. residence was in close proximity to the murder scene, according to the release.

Investigating officers learned that Sousa was seen in a vehicle with Silvia only two to three minutes prior to the murder. Sousa was later questioned by the police and based on demonstrably false statements about his whereabouts and connection to Sylvia, he was arrested for misleading a police investigation. Officers knew that Sousa was usually in the presence of his best friend Darian Cardoza who was also well known to the police, according to the release.

Later in the morning, witnesses and Sousa saw Darian Cardoza walking down the street while they were driving to a convenience store. They stopped and Cardoza entered the car. According to both civilian witnesses, Sousa and Cardoza admitted to their roles in the incident. Both men spoke about the victim being a heroin dealer that they were attempting to rob. Cardoza was supposed to grab the victim and Sousa was supposed to rob him at gunpoint. When the victim resisted the robbery, Sousa stated that he had to shoot the kid. When a witness asked if Sousa killed the victim, Sousa responded “I shot him in the face with a hollow tip, what do you think.” The witnesses also testified that they observed Sousa and Cardoza split approximately $3,000 in cash, which they stated they stole from Sylvia after Sousa shot him in the face. Cardoza received less money than Sousa because Sousa complained that he had to do all of the work, according to the release.

As officers continued their investigation, they had reason to search the backyard of 26 Thompson St. in New Bedford, which was the address of an abandoned house located next door to a known associate of Sousa. In a recycling bin in the backyard, police officers located a .40-caliber S&W Glock model 23 semi-automatic firearm. That firearm was loaded with one live bullet in the magazine, which was capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition. The live bullet in the .40-caliber Glock 23 was also a .40-caliber S&W round. Later in the investigation, officers located witnesses who testified they saw Sousa a short time after the murder where he confessed that he had just shot someone in the face. At the time, Sousa produced a firearm from his waistband and began to clean it. One of the witnesses saw Sousa disappear with the firearm into the backyard of 26 Thompson St. where the .40-caliber Glock 23 was later recovered.

Cardosa pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a 10- to 15-year sentence on Jan. 25, 2019.

“This is another example of a senseless killing over drugs. Because of the pandemic and other legal issues, this case took a long time to bring to trial. I want to thank the family for their patience and perseverance during a very difficult time for them. I hope they have some consolation that the defendant is being held accountable for their loved ones’ death,” Quinn said.

