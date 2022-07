Tuna anglers rejoiced at the arrival of yellowfin in mid-shore waters this past week. The fish are on sand eels and being taken on jigs and on the troll with a few hitting poppers. There are some bluefin in the mix. Spanish mackerel also appeared on the scene, mainly off Ocean County. Folks throwing Epoxy jigs and metal lures were the ones rewarded. Better fluking from the boats and on the beach was also reported all along the coast.

