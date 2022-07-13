Savvy Deals: Free toothpaste, popsicles and more

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies. In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).

FREE Crest Toothpaste at Walgreens: In case you missed it in the Sunday deals, Walgreens is offering 2 FREE tubes of Crest Toothpaste after applying one $2/2 coupon from the 7/3/22 Procter & Gamble insert and receiving $4 in Register Rewards. See the current Walgreens ad for more information.

FREE Popsicles from Johnny Pops (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Visit the link (https://bit.ly/3yqPYyn) to access a printable coupon valid for FREE Johnny Pops Product! This product is available at HEB, Sprouts, and Target.

CVS Freebies: Check your CVS app (https://bit.ly/3iCkzjM) every day through July 23 for a FREE item! You must be an ExtraCare member to redeem. Check the app weekly to see what freebie is available.

FREE Dog Collar from YOOS (Thanks to FreebieShark.com: Get aFREE YOOS Dog Collar here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FreeCollar. The YOOS collar is the first and only essential oil collar for dogs to help relieve occasional joint stiffness and maintain joint mobility.

FREE Beans from Serious Bean Company (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com) – Follow the link to get a coupon valid for a FREE Can of Serious Bean Co. Beans: https://bit.ly/3APw0QH.

