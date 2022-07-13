ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton teens indicted in February shooting of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 2 days ago
BROCKTON — The two Brockton teenagers charged in the February fatal shooting of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, were indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on July 1, the district attorney's office said.

Tashawn Brown, 17, and Jeremy Depina, 15, were charged with one count each of murder, according to the statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office.

Andrade-Monteiro's death was the second homicide of the year in Brockton. Police responded to the scene at 102 Ash St. on Feb. 10 after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area, a press release from the DA's office at the time said.

"Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound," the release continued. "He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight."

Back in late-February, Judge Paula Clifford of the Brockton District Court rejected defense arguments and denied bail to Depina on a murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.

The week prior to Depina's arraignment, another judge ordered his co-defendant, Brown, also held without bail. He also pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Gedraitis, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, argued that Brown was one of three hooded individuals caught on surveillance video approaching a van parked in the driveway of a house at 102 Ash St. where Andrade-Monteiro was shot.

Gedraitis said Andrade-Monteiro, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the white work van, was shot in the head through the driver's side window. The motive for killing Andrade-Monteiro has not been identified in court.

As this case moves through Superior Court, Depina and Brown await being arraigned on their indictments.

