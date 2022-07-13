ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Alumni share 100 years of summer memories at Camp Yomechas in Middleboro

By The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
MIDDLEBORO — Nearly 150 Camp Yomechas alumni, staff and volunteers gathered Saturday night, June 25 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic Middleboro landmark.

As the kick-off to a massive camp capital improvement plan, the event drew former campers from the last century to enjoy local food, drink and old stories of adventure and camaraderie.

The official camp song led off the night’s program, as cheers of “Go Yomechas!” echoed through the expansive property.

Mayor of Brockton Robert Sullivan was on hand to issue official citations from the city and the state, honoring the camp’s 100 years of service to thousands of families.

Sullivan also shared stories of his father’s time at Camp Yomechas decades ago. Several alumni also took time to share their camp memories with the audience.

Old Colony YMCA President and CEO Vincent Marturano and event committee Chair and volunteer George Turner outlined the organization’s plans for the next 100 years.

The program closed with the unveiling of a new camp honor flag, and there were old photos and camp paraphernalia on hand for viewing. At the end of the night, alumni gathered on the shores of Lake Tispaquin for a camp fire and s’mores.

