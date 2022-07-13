Cape Cod water temperature questions, answered

With Cape Cod comes an infinite number of swimming options for visitors and locals alike.

On one coast, the Atlantic Ocean provides a deeper and cooler swimming experience; on the opposite coast, Cape Cod Bay serves as a calmer and warmer beach day; and on the southern coast of the Upper Cape, Nantucket Sound stays the warmest and most protected from tides and sharks throughout the summer.

Water temperature, while varying only a few degrees on each coast, differentiates the ocean side from the Bay side from the Sound. The tidal variation and depth of each portion of the coast is also a differentiator, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki said.

Depth makes a difference

"There are definitely differences between Nantucket Sound, which is shallower and has less tidal variation, Cape Cod Bay [which] can be pretty flat, [and] the Atlantic coast [which] drops off," he said.

Atlantic side is the coldest

The difference in temperature between beaches isn't more than two or three degrees, Niedzwiecki continued, though there are some general parameters he usually mentions to visitors.

In Niedzwiecki's experience, the Atlantic side of the Cape has the coldest waters; the Bay side is cool, but not as cold as the Atlantic. And the southern-facing Nantucket Sound beaches are the warmest. Along with the coolest waters, the ocean side has the most waves and breaks.

On the Bay side, when the tide is low, the tidal flats extend about 1 mile out, warming up tidal pools due to the shallow and flat nature of the shoreline.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has seven updated offshore buoys, four of which measure surface water temperatures. While updated daily, the buoys measure the offshore water temperature and therefore are not always indicative of how warm or cool the waters on the immediate coastlines are.

Water temperature samples from July 8

The four updated water temperature buoys are placed in Woods Hole, Nantucket Sound, Chatham and Nantucket Island. As of the afternoon of July 8, the temperatures read as follows:

Chatham: 73 degrees F.

Nantucket Sound: 71.6 degrees F.

Nantucket Island: 72.7 degrees F.

Woods Hole: 72 degrees F.

If visitors are looking for the warmest waters on the Cape and are willing to swim inland, Niedzwiecki said there are freshwater ponds across the Cape that usually become warmer during the summer. In the Cape Cod National Seashore and in Nickerson State Park, for example, the non-spring fed ponds warm up as August rolls around.